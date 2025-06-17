Clemson Lands at No. 1 in PFF’s 2025 D-Line Rankings
The Clemson Tigers might have uncertainties at a few positions heading into the 2025 season, but their defensive line is not one of them.
According to Pro Football Focus, Clemson has the best defensive line in college football ahead of this upcoming season.
“Two projected top-10 picks in defensive tackle Peter Woods and edge defender T.J. Parker spearhead the Tigers’ defensive front. Woods leads all returning Power Four defensive tackles in run-defense grade (89.7) and pass-rush win rate (14.9%) since 2023,” said PFF’s Max Chadwick. “Parker led all returning Power Four edge defenders with 12 sacks last season. He was also one of only three in that same group who earned 80.0-plus grades both as a pass-rusher and run defender.”
According to PFF’s NFL Draft Big Board, Parker is the No.2 prospect for the 2026 NFL Draft, while Woods is just a spot behind him at No.3.
Last year, Parker broke a single-season program record by forcing six fumbles while making 11 sacks and totaling 57 tackles. During his first season at Clemson, Parker was named a Freshman All-American while breaking a Clemson true freshman record by making 12.5 tackles-for-loss.
Meanwhile, Woods wreaked havoc in the interior by making 8.5 tackles-for-loss and 3 sacks, finishing the season with 28 combined tackles. As a freshman, he joined Parker on the Freshman All-American team after making 26 tackles and 2.5 tackles-for-loss.
While Clemson’s front is headlined by their two stars, Chadwick explained that their depth is what sets them apart.
“Clemson added Purdue edge defender Will Heldt via the transfer portal, and he was fourth among Big Ten edge defenders with 36 stops last year. DeMonte Capehart and Stephiylan Green each earned 70.0-plus PFF grades in 2024,” Chadwick added. “And the Tigers also added a five-star defensive tackle in freshman Amare Adams."