Clemson Linebacker Calls Program 'A Blessing', Reveals Potential Return Next Season
The Clemson Tigers don’t always make moves in the transfer portal, but when they do, it’s for a reason.
When head coach Dabo Swinney locked down Alabama linebacker Jeremiah Alexander at the beginning of January, the potential was off the charts. A five-star linebacker from the class of 2022, Alexander was the No. 1 edge rusher and No. 1 player from the state of Alabama.
However, injuries put him on the sidelines, but at a fresh start at Clemson, including being familiar with high school teammate Peter Woods already, Alexander calls it a “blessing.”
“It’s been a fast, fast, fast-paced year, but it’s definitely been a blessing,” he said on Tuesday. “You know, being able to make new friendships on the field and off the field, being able to come back and play with Peter Woods one more time if he leaves, it’s been a blessing, man.”
The Clemson defense has had an up-and-down season, coming back on the come up following a strong defensive performance in the Tigers’ win over the Florida State Seminoles this past weekend. Alexander had the best game of his college career, recording his first career sack as well as recovering a fumble for the team.
The Alabaster, Alabama, native credits his teammates in the linebacker room, namely Wade Woodaz and Sammy Brown, and the coaching staff for having him ready for the moment.
“Honestly, just, you know, counting on other guys like Sammy and Wade and, you know, all the other guys in the room,” Alexander said. “Coach Boulware and coach Tom Allen, all those guys just, you know, taking it one day at a time and just trying to get everything out of each practice, each day, walkthrough meetings, and just staying focused each and every day.”
Playing as a third linebacker with Brown and Woodaz on the field, Alexander has mainly been used when Allen wants to play with a heavy set. Because of his experience as an edge rusher in the past, it’s allowed to find more success as the season has gone on.
“It’s nice, you know, coming off the edge a lot, you know, getting the blitz and rush the passer,” the linebacker said. “That’s fun, also just being able to be out there with Sammy and Wade, two great guys, two great linebackers, man, and just being able to share the space with those, it’s been a blessing.”
Although the Clemson defense stood out, Alexander commends the unit for not focusing on the plays that it messed up. Fortunately for the Tigers, Florida State had dropped passes that could have been larger chunk plays, being able to rattle a defense and lose momentum.
That’s not what the redshirt junior-standing standout said the defense did on Tuesday.
“I feel like we played, we had some, you know, I’m pretty sure everybody saw the plays on the back end where, you know, they had drops and stuff, but I feel like we were able to move past those plays and just keep playing,” he said, “and I feel like throughout the whole year, our preparation throughout the week has been elite. We just always, you know, drawing the short end of the stick each Saturday, but luckily, you know, thanks to God, we were able to come out Saturday with the dub.”
Swinney gave him credit after the win during his postgame interview, speaking about the progress that Alexander has made throughout the season. Making a switch from edge rusher to a linebacker because of his side, the Clemson head coach has seen him only get better as the season has gone on.
He also mentions needing another year, where he can eventually become a true game-wrecker.
“Now, his attributes are starting to shine, because he’s not playing hesitant, because he can run, he’s physical, he’s a violent player,” Swinney said. “So, I think he’s just going to keep going, you know, he’s got another year, and he needs it.”
Alexander spoke on that on Tuesday, hinting at a comeback to play for Swinney once again in 2026.
“That’s the least I can say, man, it’s been a blessing, a fast blessing for sure,” the linebacker said, “and I’m ready to come back next year and, you know, keep grinding, keep working.”
Viewers will be able to see Alexander back in action on Friday night, when the Tigers play the Louisville Cardinals at 7:30 p.m. on ESPN.