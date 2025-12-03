Clemson Linebacker Expected To Transfer

After spending the past three seasons as a rotational contributor, a Clemson Tigers linebacker is reportedly expected to enter the transfer portal.

According to On3’s Larry Williams (Tigers Illustrated), Clemson linebacker Dee Crayton will be entering the transfer portal.

Throughout his time with the Tigers, Crayton has appeared in 30 games, seeing the most playing time during his redshirt freshman season.

Over the course of three seasons at Clemson, he totaled 29 tackles, and 1.5 tackles for loss.

His best season with the Tigers came in 2024, when he appeared in 14 games while totaling 19 tackles.

That year, he served as a reliable backup to Sammy Brown.

When Brown was ejected against Pittsburgh last season, Crayton filled in with a career-high seven tackles while helping the Tigers pull off a 24-20 win.

During Clemson’s 2024 Football Awards Banquet, he was listed among the team’s four most improved defensive players.

The Georgia native also received ACC All-Academic honors that year.

With the emergence of Brown last season, Crayton saw his role decrease heading into this year. While appearing in 11 games this season, primarily on special teams, he has totaled eight tackles.

His best game of the season came during Clemson’s blowout win over the University of North Carolina, when he totaled four tackles.

Although Crayton may be leaving the program, he was able to build an impactful relationship with Tigers defensive coordinator Tom Allen in the process.

“We didn’t talk about football that much, we talked about our faith and me growing as a young man. I knew from then on what he was about,” Crayton said.

As a recruit, Crayton was a three-star prospect who 247Sports rated as the 52nd best recruit in the state of Georgia and the 46th best linebacker in the country. Besides Clemson, he was also pursued by programs like Ole Miss, Auburn and Florida State.

Back in 2023, Crayton went to Orlando to participate in the annual Under Armour All-American Game.

Although it has been reported that Crayton is no longer with the program, he is still listed on Clemson’s roster, and the program is yet to make an official announcement regarding his departure.

After finishing strong in an otherwise disappointing season, Clemson closed the year with a bowl-eligible 7-5 record. Now, the team waits on the outcomes of the upcoming conference championship games to see how their postseason fate will shake out.

