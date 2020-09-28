SI.com
AllClemson
Trenton Simpson Living His Dream Out at Clemson

JP-Priester

For freshman linebacker Trenton Simpson, a lifelong dream has now become a reality.

The freshman linebacker spent most of last year waiting on a Clemson offer. When it finally came in mid-December, Simpson wasted no time and committed on the spot. 

"A dream come true, and I'm still living my dream," Simpson said after Clemson's win over The Citadel. "You know, I waited. I mean, this is where I wanted to be, so I just had to wait for when my opportunity came and make sure I committed. Now I'm just living my dream." 

While he may still be in the beginning stages of his career, the standout linebacker from North Carolina is already turning heads. However, the young freshman's top priority at the moment is learning to play a difficult position in Brent Venables' complex system.

"Just learning everyday, like just learning this position," Simpson said. "Having fun, and just taking the leadership from my older teammates and just running with it. Having the time of my life."

Two games into his collegiate career and Simpson has already experienced a couple of firsts, both coming in the Tigers shutout win over The Citadel. After mostly seeing spread offenses throughout his high school career, playing against the Bulldogs gave the highly touted linebacker his first chance to ever play against an option offense

"Most teams just do the spread," Simpson said. "This is my first time ever playing against the option, so it was great to learn how to defend it and it was pretty cool to play it for the first time."

The second first Simpson experienced was when he recorded his first career sack. Getting to do it in Death Valley and in front of his family, his mother in particular, made it that much more meaningful.

"It was a great feeling, just knowing all my family was there," Simpson said "I was able to make a play and I mean my mom is my biggest. She's always there to hype me up, encourage me, so like for me to make a play and for her to be able to see it, just the best feeling ever."

