Clemson Long Snapper Reflects on Unlikely Career, Time with Program
The Clemson Tigers entered the season with national championship hopes, but those dreams have since been reduced to simply fighting for a bowl game spot.
Entering the season with a strong group of seniors, many projected as first-round picks, it’s been a bit of a surprise to see Clemson’s year take the turn that it has.
However, certain members of the program have made a point to keep a positive outlook, acknowledging how much the team and its fan base mean to them.
As a former walk-on, there was once a point in Philip Florenzo’s life when being a member of the Tigers football team seemed like nothing more than a far-fetched dream.
The former high school lacrosse star didn't receive much recruiting attention for his efforts on the football field.
While on an academic-focused campus tour, the Maryland native explained that he felt inspired to become a Tiger.
“I came here as a normal student. I had this feeling in my gut that this is where I was supposed to be,” Florenzo said. “It’s hard to describe how special it is. Being able to play on this team is a blessing that I'll never be able to repay. I owe Clemson so much.”
Florenzo eventually joined the program as a walk-on long snapper back in 2021, and has appeared in 41 games since, even totaling 14 tackles and a fumble recovery up to this point in his career.
According to Tigers head coach Dabo Swinney, the fifth-year player even has a solid shot to reach the NFL after this season.
“Florenzo, he’s a weapon now. He’s a snapper, but he gives us a lot in coverage. He’s made a couple of big, big plays for us,” Swinney said. “He’s a really good athlete. He’ll have a chance to play in the NFL at that position because he’s a good snapper and he’s a factor in the coverage game."
While Florenzo appears to have a bright future ahead of him, he said that not being able to bring a National Championship to such a supportive fan base has been a tough pill to swallow.
“I'm not leaving here a National Champion, and that hurts. It hurts for me and every senior on this team,” Florenzo said. “We know how much Clemson has given to us. And we wanted to give something back. It’s bigger than us. It will always be bigger than us.”
While he may not have been able to give Tigers fans the ultimate gift, a National Championship trophy, his story encapsulates what it means to represent Clemson with pride.