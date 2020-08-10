Entering the 2020 college football season without two key weapons from last year with former Clemson wide receiver Tee Higgins to the NFL draft and junior Justyn Ross for the season due to surgery for a congenital fusion condition would be cause for alarm for most programs.

But Clemson isn't like most other programs in the country.

Quarterback Trevor Lawrence remains confident in his wide receiver core which will be led by a seasoned veteran, Amari Rodgers. Rodgers will be joined by a slew of younger talent including Frank Ladson, Jr. and Joseph Ngata.

While Ladson and Ngata missed the opening two sessions of fall camp due to safety protocols, Lawrence reassured the media and fans alike on Friday that he's gotten in some quality reps with his top targets heading into the 2020 campaign.

"I was able to throw a good bit with Joe and Frank over the summer," Lawrence said. "Once we all came back and were all on campus for those voluntary workouts in June. We started throwing a little bit and got our timing and I felt like we were in a good spot. I know they weren't out here (Thursday and Friday) but we got a lot of good work this summer at least and I felt that we left on a good note."

While the team patiently awaits their return, it'll allow even more bonding time for Lawrence with Rodgers and others like newcomer Ajou Ajou.

"Yeah, Amari is probably the guy I worked with the most honestly this summer and he's just so versatile. He's been here and already worked a couple of different positions in the first two days and he looks great," the junior quarterback said.

On March 25, 2019, Rodgers tore his ACL during spring practice but made a miraculous recovery returning to practice roughly five months following his injury. His recovery-laced, coming-out party was held on the road at Syracuse when the Knoxville, Tenn., native caught four passes for 121 yards and two touchdowns as the Tigers routed the Orange, 41-6.

But if you ask Lawrence, you'd never know Rodgers ever had an injury at all watching him on the field today.

"He looks fast," Lawrence said. "Definitely can't tell he ever hurt his knee or anything. He looks the best he's looked since I've been here so I'm just excited that."

Clemson freshman Ajou Ajou is pictured above during day two of fall camp on Friday, Aug .6 in the Allen N. Reeves football complex. Clemson University

Ajou, a 3-star target from Canada carries a 6-foot-4, 220-pound frame and arrived on campus earlier this summer. His basic measurements are very similar to Higgins and Ngata and provide another big target for Lawrence downfield.

"I got to throw with Ajou a little bit. He got here towards the end and enrolled this summer," Lawrence said. "I can't remember exactly when he got here but we threw for a couple of weeks. He's a freak. I mean you just look at him, shoot, I don't know how tall he is but just long arms and can go up and get it. He's going to be a great player. Obviously, he's young and has some things to learn, but he looks really good."