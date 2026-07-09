Clemson Offensive Lineman Stepping Away, Not on 2026 Roster

Clemson football cemented its 2026 roster on its directory at the beginning of the week, and while others were added to the team, some were left off of it.

One of those players included offensive lineman Watson Young. Later, multiple sources confirmed that he was stepping away from football, making the decision earlier this summer.

Young only spent two seasons with the program, but he didn’t see much playing time across his two seasons, let alone any from 2024-25. However, now he will look for a new career this fall after leaving the Tigers.

It began in 2024 for the Clemson native. Young suffered a season-ending knee injury before the season, sidelining him for the entire season during which the Tigers made the College Football Playoff. The next season, he simply fell behind in the depth chart, leading to his exit from the program this summer.

Another product from D.W. Daniel High School, right around the corner from campus, Young played left tackle and center for the team in his final season of high school. That year, he helped bring the Lions to a Class AAA title in 2023. That helped bring him to being a finalist for South Carolina’s Mr. Football Award, which is often won by future Tigers.

Young was a top player in the Palmetto State, too. He was a three-star recruit from the Class of 2024, being the No. 27 player from the state, according to 247Sports. He eventually chose Clemson over the likes of Appalachian State and Coastal Carolina, among others. However, it was going to be difficult for any school to get the future Tiger away from his hometown.

He is the father of former center Kyle Young, who was an All-American with the Tigers from 1999-2001. He is also a fourth-generation Clemson football player, being the first in program history.

For the remainder of the offensive line, there remains talent on the board behind the expected starters, especially from Clemson’s freshman class. The Tigers brought in four top-30 commits on the offensive line in their 2026 class: Grant Wise, Chance Barclay, Carter Scruggs and Leo Delaney.

Luke will have the depth, as well as plenty of other developmental pieces that should play a part in the competition for the new-look offensive line. That group lost four of its five starters this offseason due to exhausting eligibility.

Clemson Tigers on SI wishes Young the best of luck with whatever comes next in his future endeavors.