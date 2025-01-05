Vote: Who Was The Top Performer From The 2025 Under Armour All-America Game?
The Under Armour All-American Game 2025 took place last week in Central Florida, with Team Icon coming away with a 31-19 victory over Team Unstoppable.
Plenty of the country's top recruits were on full display in front of a national audience showing off what they got to their future college fan bases. Question is, who was the best of them all?
We put together a list of eight players we feel were the top performers of the game and let you the fan vote on who was the best on the day at Spec Martin Stadium in DeLand, Florida.
SBLive voting polls are intended to be a fun way to create fan engagement and express support for your favorite high school athletes and teams. Unless expressly noted, there are no awards for winning the voting. Our primary focus is to highlight the abilities and accomplishments of all the athletes and teams included in our poll. You can vote as often as you wish and are encouraged to share our polls with others. The use of voting bots and other forms of automated voting are not allowed. Individuals will be removed from the poll if any form of automated voting can be verified. - SBLive Sports
Voting will end on January 12th, 2025.
Dakorien Moore, WR, Duncanville (Texas)
The Oregon signee took his first touch 84 yards for a touchdown on a punt return and then added three receptions for 53 yards. Moore was named the MVP of the UA All-America Game.
Keelon Russell, QB, Duncanville (Texas)
Let's not forget about the guy that was completing plenty of passes to Moore during the regular season. The Alabama signee was terrific and showed off his abilities in a 5-yard touchdown pass and then scored on an ensuing 2-point conversion.
Anthony Rogers, RB, Carver (Alabama)
Not many wowed like Rogers did on Thursday afternoon. The Ohio State signee scored on a touchdown run late in the first quarter and had several big runs that helped secure the victory for Team Icon.
Naeem Burroughs, WR, Bolles (Florida)
The 2026 wide receiver's speed was on full display just a couple hours from home. Burroughs showed off that elite speed midway through the first quarter on a 28-yard touchdown pass from Malik Washington.
KJ Lacey, QB, Saraland (Alabama)
The future Texas Longhorn kept Team Unstoppable in the game heading into the final quarter of play, scoring on a 9-yard scamper for a touchdown. Lacey was certainly one of the top players on the dias.
Malik Washington, QB, Archbishop Spalding (Maryland)
Washington, a Maryland signee, looked right at home in the Sunshine State as the future Terrapin connected on a 28-yard scoring strike with Burroughs.
Scott Starzyk, K, The Woodlands (Texas)
Yes, kickers are getting some love from the Under Armour All-America Game. Starzyk helped seal the deal with a pair of field goals to give Team Icon the cushion they needed to secure the victory.
Dijon Lee Jr., DB, Mission Viejo (California)
Signed, sealed and just about delivered to the Crimson Tide, Lee Jr. showed off his playmaking abilities from the secondary and picked off a pass in the second half.
Follow SBLive Florida throughout the 2024 high school football season for Live Updates, the most up to date Schedules & Scores and complete coverage from the preseason through the state championships!
Be sure to Bookmark High School on SI for all of the latest high school football news.
Download the SBLive App
To get live updates on your phone - as well as follow your favorite teams and top games - you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App| Download Android App
-- Andy Villamarzo | villamarzo@scorebooklive.com | @highschoolonsi