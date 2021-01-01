Clemson vs Ohio State: Sugar Bowl Recruiting Comparison

Ahead of the matchup between Clemson and Ohio State in the Sugar we take a look at how each team stacks up from a recruiting standpoint.

When it comes to attracting talent, Clemson and Ohio State are two of the best in the country. Both are schools that are able to go out and recruit on a national level and that has helped them become two of the premier teams in all of college football.

For the third time in the last five seasons, the two teams will face off in the semifinal round of the College Football Playoff. Ahead of their Sugar Bowl matchup on New Year's Day, let's take a look at how each team stacks up from a talent perspective, using each team's most recent depth chart and the 247 Composite Rankings.

Quarterback

Player Class/Stars Position Rank Overall Rank Trevor Lawrence (CU) 2018 5* 1 (Pro-Style_ 1 (No. 6 All-Time) Justin Fields (OSU) 2018 5* 1 (Dual Threat) 2 (No. 8 All-Time)

The two best quarterbacks in the country. Fields may not be playing at quite the same level that he was last season but that doesn't take away from how immensely talented he is. However, this is the one game in which the quarterback on the opposing team is just a little bit better than he is.

Advantage: Clemson

Running Back

Player Class/Stars Position Rank Overall Rank Travis Etienne (CU) 2017 4* 15 213 Master Teague III (OSU) 2018 4* 11 228 Trey Sermon 2017 4* 12 191

While Teague is technically listed as a starter, Sermon plays a big role in the Buckeyes offense as well. All three of these running backs were similarly ranked in the recruiting rankings, and all three are extremely good backs. However, Etienne is the ACC's all-time leading rusher for a reason and has shown he can do it all out of the backfield, while Sermon and Teague have a combined 12 catches out of the backfield this season.

Advantage: Clemson

Wide Receiver

Player Class/Stars Position Rank Overall Rank Cornell Powell (CU) 2016 4* 13 69 Amari Rodgers 2017 4* 30 159 EJ Williams 2020 4* 13 69 Chris Olave (OSU) 2018 3* 68 399 Jameson Williams 2019 4* 13 82 Garrett Wilson 2019 5* 2 20

These are two very good, very talented wide receiver groups. All the injuries to the Clemson receivers this season makes what Powell and Rodgers have managed to do even more impressive. Olave and Wilson are one of the best wide receiver combinations in the country, with the two combining to catch more than 70 passes this season and both averaging more than 100 receiving yards per game. However, watch out for E.J. Williams, as the freshman is starting to become more involved in the Clemson offense with each passing week.

Advantage: Even

Tight End

Player Class/Stars Position Rank Overall Rank Braden Galloway (CU) 2018 3* 41 858 Luke Farrell (OSU) 2016 4* 7 191

Farrell was without question the more heavily recruited player coming out of high school and has more than proved his worth on the field for the Buckeyes. However, this season, he just hasn't been a focal point of the passing game. He has 3 catches for 26 yards. Galloway, on the other hand, has 25 catches for 331 yards and 2 touchdowns. The Tigers also like to look to Davis Allen in the passing game.

Advantage: Clemson

Offensive Line

Player Class/Stars Position Rank Overall Rank LT Jackson Carman (CU) 2018 5* 1 17 LG Matt Bockhorst 2017 4* 17 240 C Cade Stewart 2016 3* 163 2021 RG Will Putnam 2019 4* 5 101 RT Jordan McFadden 2018 3* 66 819 LT Thayer Munford (OSU) 2017 4* 28 285 LG Harry Miller 2019 5* 2 30 C Josh Myers 2017 4* 2 53 RG Wyatt Davis 2017 5* 1 24 RT Nicholas Petit-Frere 2018 5* 1 7

The Buckeyes have three former five-star players along their offensive line. There is no doubt that this is one of the most talented lines in the country. Although they haven't always played like it this season. They have been solid in run blocking but they are ranked No. 104 in the FBS in sacks allowed, giving up three sacks per game. By comparison, the Tigers are giving up just 1.64, but unlike Ohio State, they've had issues run blocking at times.

Advantage: Even

Defensive Line

Player Class/Stars Position Rank Overall Rank DE KJ Henry (CU) 2018 5* 3 14 DT Tyler Davis 2019 4* 12 137 DT Bryan Bresee 2020 5* 1 1 DE Myles Murphy 2020 5* 1 7 LE Jonathon Cooper (OSU) 2016 4* 3 33 DT Tommy Togai 2018 4* 3 55 DT Haskell Garrett 2017 4* 6 68 RE Tyreke Smith 2018 4* 4 34

These are two elite-level defensive fronts. Both excel at stopping the run and both can get after the quarterback. However, this Buckeyes defensive line isn't quite as good as it was a season ago, and despite starting two true freshmen start all season, the Clemson front four is improved.

Advantage: Clemson (Slight)

Linebacker

Player Class/Stars Position Rank Overall Rank SAM Mike Jones Jr (CU) 2018 4* 15 210 MIKE James Skalski 2016 3* 44 680 WILL Baylon Spector 2017 3* 45 609 WLB Pete Werner (CU) 2017 4* 14 277 MLB Tuf Borland 2016 4* 22 324 SLB Baron Browning 2017 5* 1 11

Skalski is the unquestioned leader of this Clemson defense. He brings the kind of energy to the field that the rest of the team just feeds off of. Spector has had a breakout season in his first year starting and Jones has quietly been very good taking over the spot Isaiah Simmons manned the past two seasons. For Ohio State, this group has played well overall, but there are still some questions here. They have yet to be challenged by a team with the kind of speed Clemson has at the skill positions.

Advantage: Clemson (Slight)

Secondary

Player Class/Overall PositionRank Overall Rank CB Derion Kendrick (CU) 2018 4* 4 (WR) 26 SS Lannden Zanders 2019 3* 61 781 FS Joesph Charleston 2019 4* 13 149 CB Andrew Booth Jr 2019 5* 2 23 CB Shaun Wade (OSU) 2017 5* 2 17 CB Marcus Williamson 2017 4* 24 182 CB Sevyn Banks 2018 4* 23 221 SS Marcus Hooker 2018 3* 60 640

The Clemson secondary has developed into one of the strengths of this Clemson defense. On top of that, it is probably as deep as it has been under Dabo Swinney. Not having Nolan Turner for the first half surely hurts, but Charleston has played a lot of meaningful snaps this season and is ready for this opportunity. The Buckeyes have issues on the backend of their defense. Ohio State has been prone to giving up the big, explosive plays in the passing game, as Wade has struggled with coverage at times after moving to one of the outside corner spots.

Advantage: Clemson