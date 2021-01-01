FootballRecruitingBaseballMen's BasketballOlympic SportsMessage Board
Search

Clemson vs Ohio State: Sugar Bowl Recruiting Comparison

Ahead of the matchup between Clemson and Ohio State in the Sugar we take a look at how each team stacks up from a recruiting standpoint.
Author:
Updated:
Original:

When it comes to attracting talent, Clemson and Ohio State are two of the best in the country. Both are schools that are able to go out and recruit on a national level and that has helped them become two of the premier teams in all of college football. 

For the third time in the last five seasons, the two teams will face off in the semifinal round of the College Football Playoff. Ahead of their Sugar Bowl matchup on New Year's Day, let's take a look at how each team stacks up from a talent perspective, using each team's most recent depth chart and the 247 Composite Rankings.

Quarterback

PlayerClass/StarsPosition RankOverall Rank

Trevor Lawrence (CU)

2018  5*

1 (Pro-Style_

1 (No. 6 All-Time)

Justin Fields (OSU)

2018  5*

1 (Dual Threat)

2 (No. 8 All-Time)

The two best quarterbacks in the country. Fields may not be playing at quite the same level that he was last season but that doesn't take away from how immensely talented he is. However, this is the one game in which the quarterback on the opposing team is just a little bit better than he is. 

Advantage: Clemson

Running Back

PlayerClass/StarsPosition RankOverall Rank

Travis Etienne (CU)

2017  4*

15

213

Master Teague III (OSU)

2018  4*

11

228

Trey Sermon

2017  4*

12

191

While Teague is technically listed as a starter, Sermon plays a big role in the Buckeyes offense as well. All three of these running backs were similarly ranked in the recruiting rankings, and all three are extremely good backs. However, Etienne is the ACC's all-time leading rusher for a reason and has shown he can do it all out of the backfield, while Sermon and Teague have a combined 12 catches out of the backfield this season.

Advantage: Clemson

Wide Receiver

PlayerClass/StarsPosition RankOverall Rank

Cornell Powell (CU)

2016  4*

13

69

Amari Rodgers

2017  4*

30

159

EJ Williams

2020  4*

13

69

Chris Olave (OSU)

2018  3*

68

399

Jameson Williams

2019  4*

13

82

Garrett Wilson

2019  5*

2

20

These are two very good, very talented wide receiver groups. All the injuries to the Clemson receivers this season makes what Powell and Rodgers have managed to do even more impressive. Olave and Wilson are one of the best wide receiver combinations in the country, with the two combining to catch more than 70 passes this season and both averaging more than 100 receiving yards per game. However, watch out for E.J. Williams, as the freshman is starting to become more involved in the Clemson offense with each passing week.

Advantage: Even

Tight End

PlayerClass/StarsPosition RankOverall Rank

Braden Galloway (CU)

2018  3*

41

858

Luke Farrell (OSU)

2016  4*

7

191

Farrell was without question the more heavily recruited player coming out of high school and has more than proved his worth on the field for the Buckeyes. However, this season, he just hasn't been a focal point of the passing game. He has 3 catches for 26 yards. Galloway, on the other hand, has 25 catches for 331 yards and 2 touchdowns. The Tigers also like to look to Davis Allen in the passing game.

Advantage: Clemson

Offensive Line

PlayerClass/StarsPosition RankOverall Rank

LT Jackson Carman (CU)

2018  5*

1

17

LG Matt Bockhorst

2017  4*

17

240

C Cade Stewart

2016  3*

163

2021

RG Will Putnam

2019  4*

5

101

RT Jordan McFadden

2018  3*

66

819

LT Thayer Munford (OSU)

2017  4*

28

285

LG Harry Miller

2019  5*

2

30

C Josh Myers

2017  4*

2

53

RG Wyatt Davis

2017  5*

1

24

RT Nicholas Petit-Frere

2018  5*

1

7

The Buckeyes have three former five-star players along their offensive line. There is no doubt that this is one of the most talented lines in the country. Although they haven't always played like it this season. They have been solid in run blocking but they are ranked No. 104 in the FBS in sacks allowed, giving up three sacks per game. By comparison, the Tigers are giving up just 1.64, but unlike Ohio State, they've had issues run blocking at times. 

Advantage: Even

Defensive Line

PlayerClass/StarsPosition RankOverall Rank

DE KJ Henry (CU)

2018  5*

3

14

DT Tyler Davis

2019  4*

12

137

DT Bryan Bresee

2020  5*

1

1

DE Myles Murphy

2020  5*

1

7

LE Jonathon Cooper (OSU)

2016  4*

3

33

DT Tommy Togai 

2018  4*

3

55

DT Haskell Garrett

2017  4*

6

68

RE Tyreke Smith

2018  4*

4

34

These are two elite-level defensive fronts. Both excel at stopping the run and both can get after the quarterback. However, this Buckeyes defensive line isn't quite as good as it was a season ago, and despite starting two true freshmen start all season, the Clemson front four is improved.

Advantage: Clemson (Slight)

Linebacker

PlayerClass/StarsPosition RankOverall Rank

SAM Mike Jones Jr (CU)

2018  4*

15

210

MIKE James Skalski

2016  3*

44

680

WILL Baylon Spector

2017  3*

45

609

WLB Pete Werner (CU)

2017  4*

14

277

MLB Tuf Borland

2016  4*

22

324

SLB Baron Browning

2017  5*

1

11

Skalski is the unquestioned leader of this Clemson defense. He brings the kind of energy to the field that the rest of the team just feeds off of. Spector has had a breakout season in his first year starting and Jones has quietly been very good taking over the spot Isaiah Simmons manned the past two seasons. For Ohio State, this group has played well overall, but there are still some questions here. They have yet to be challenged by a team with the kind of speed Clemson has at the skill positions.

Advantage: Clemson (Slight)

Secondary

PlayerClass/OverallPositionRankOverall Rank

CB Derion Kendrick (CU)

2018  4*

4 (WR)

26

SS Lannden Zanders

2019  3*

61

781

FS Joesph Charleston

2019  4*

13

149

CB Andrew Booth Jr

2019  5*

2

23

CB Shaun Wade (OSU)

2017  5*

2

17

CB Marcus Williamson

2017  4*

24

182

CB Sevyn Banks

2018  4*

23

221

SS Marcus Hooker

2018  3*

60

640

The Clemson secondary has developed into one of the strengths of this Clemson defense. On top of that, it is probably as deep as it has been under Dabo Swinney. Not having Nolan Turner for the first half surely hurts, but Charleston has played a lot of meaningful snaps this season and is ready for this opportunity. The Buckeyes have issues on the backend of their defense. Ohio State has been prone to giving up the big, explosive plays in the passing game, as Wade has struggled with coverage at times after moving to one of the outside corner spots.

Advantage: Clemson

USATSI_14722546_168387971_lowres
Football

Clemson vs. Ohio State: 5 Buckeyes to Watch in Sugar Bowl

USATSI_13847153_168387971_lowres
Football

Looking Back: Clemson-Ohio State 2019

USATSI_13847155_168387971_lowres
Football

Clemson vs Ohio State: Sugar Bowl Recruiting Comparison

USATSI_15337101_168387971_lowres
Football

Clemson's Travis Etienne is Going to Feast on Ohio State

USATSI_14965850_168387971_lowres
Football

Clemson QB Trevor Lawrence's Legacy Far From Written

USATSI_13847550_168387971_lowres
Football

Secondary Depth Will Help Ease Loss of Nolan Turner for First Half Against Ohio State

USATSI_13847680_168387971_lowres
Football

Preview and Prediction: Clemson Tigers vs. Ohio State Buckeyes

USATSI_13841130
Football

Final Words: Clemson and Ohio State

USATSI_9783887
Football

Looking Back: Clemson-Ohio State 2016