Clemson vs Ohio State: Sugar Bowl Recruiting Comparison
When it comes to attracting talent, Clemson and Ohio State are two of the best in the country. Both are schools that are able to go out and recruit on a national level and that has helped them become two of the premier teams in all of college football.
For the third time in the last five seasons, the two teams will face off in the semifinal round of the College Football Playoff. Ahead of their Sugar Bowl matchup on New Year's Day, let's take a look at how each team stacks up from a talent perspective, using each team's most recent depth chart and the 247 Composite Rankings.
Quarterback
|Player
|Class/Stars
|Position Rank
|Overall Rank
Trevor Lawrence (CU)
2018 5*
1 (Pro-Style_
1 (No. 6 All-Time)
Justin Fields (OSU)
2018 5*
1 (Dual Threat)
2 (No. 8 All-Time)
The two best quarterbacks in the country. Fields may not be playing at quite the same level that he was last season but that doesn't take away from how immensely talented he is. However, this is the one game in which the quarterback on the opposing team is just a little bit better than he is.
Advantage: Clemson
Running Back
|Player
|Class/Stars
|Position Rank
|Overall Rank
Travis Etienne (CU)
2017 4*
15
213
Master Teague III (OSU)
2018 4*
11
228
Trey Sermon
2017 4*
12
191
While Teague is technically listed as a starter, Sermon plays a big role in the Buckeyes offense as well. All three of these running backs were similarly ranked in the recruiting rankings, and all three are extremely good backs. However, Etienne is the ACC's all-time leading rusher for a reason and has shown he can do it all out of the backfield, while Sermon and Teague have a combined 12 catches out of the backfield this season.
Advantage: Clemson
Wide Receiver
|Player
|Class/Stars
|Position Rank
|Overall Rank
Cornell Powell (CU)
2016 4*
13
69
Amari Rodgers
2017 4*
30
159
EJ Williams
2020 4*
13
69
Chris Olave (OSU)
2018 3*
68
399
Jameson Williams
2019 4*
13
82
Garrett Wilson
2019 5*
2
20
These are two very good, very talented wide receiver groups. All the injuries to the Clemson receivers this season makes what Powell and Rodgers have managed to do even more impressive. Olave and Wilson are one of the best wide receiver combinations in the country, with the two combining to catch more than 70 passes this season and both averaging more than 100 receiving yards per game. However, watch out for E.J. Williams, as the freshman is starting to become more involved in the Clemson offense with each passing week.
Advantage: Even
Tight End
|Player
|Class/Stars
|Position Rank
|Overall Rank
Braden Galloway (CU)
2018 3*
41
858
Luke Farrell (OSU)
2016 4*
7
191
Farrell was without question the more heavily recruited player coming out of high school and has more than proved his worth on the field for the Buckeyes. However, this season, he just hasn't been a focal point of the passing game. He has 3 catches for 26 yards. Galloway, on the other hand, has 25 catches for 331 yards and 2 touchdowns. The Tigers also like to look to Davis Allen in the passing game.
Advantage: Clemson
Offensive Line
|Player
|Class/Stars
|Position Rank
|Overall Rank
LT Jackson Carman (CU)
2018 5*
1
17
LG Matt Bockhorst
2017 4*
17
240
C Cade Stewart
2016 3*
163
2021
RG Will Putnam
2019 4*
5
101
RT Jordan McFadden
2018 3*
66
819
LT Thayer Munford (OSU)
2017 4*
28
285
LG Harry Miller
2019 5*
2
30
C Josh Myers
2017 4*
2
53
RG Wyatt Davis
2017 5*
1
24
RT Nicholas Petit-Frere
2018 5*
1
7
The Buckeyes have three former five-star players along their offensive line. There is no doubt that this is one of the most talented lines in the country. Although they haven't always played like it this season. They have been solid in run blocking but they are ranked No. 104 in the FBS in sacks allowed, giving up three sacks per game. By comparison, the Tigers are giving up just 1.64, but unlike Ohio State, they've had issues run blocking at times.
Advantage: Even
Defensive Line
|Player
|Class/Stars
|Position Rank
|Overall Rank
DE KJ Henry (CU)
2018 5*
3
14
DT Tyler Davis
2019 4*
12
137
DT Bryan Bresee
2020 5*
1
1
DE Myles Murphy
2020 5*
1
7
LE Jonathon Cooper (OSU)
2016 4*
3
33
DT Tommy Togai
2018 4*
3
55
DT Haskell Garrett
2017 4*
6
68
RE Tyreke Smith
2018 4*
4
34
These are two elite-level defensive fronts. Both excel at stopping the run and both can get after the quarterback. However, this Buckeyes defensive line isn't quite as good as it was a season ago, and despite starting two true freshmen start all season, the Clemson front four is improved.
Advantage: Clemson (Slight)
Linebacker
|Player
|Class/Stars
|Position Rank
|Overall Rank
SAM Mike Jones Jr (CU)
2018 4*
15
210
MIKE James Skalski
2016 3*
44
680
WILL Baylon Spector
2017 3*
45
609
WLB Pete Werner (CU)
2017 4*
14
277
MLB Tuf Borland
2016 4*
22
324
SLB Baron Browning
2017 5*
1
11
Skalski is the unquestioned leader of this Clemson defense. He brings the kind of energy to the field that the rest of the team just feeds off of. Spector has had a breakout season in his first year starting and Jones has quietly been very good taking over the spot Isaiah Simmons manned the past two seasons. For Ohio State, this group has played well overall, but there are still some questions here. They have yet to be challenged by a team with the kind of speed Clemson has at the skill positions.
Advantage: Clemson (Slight)
Secondary
|Player
|Class/Overall
|PositionRank
|Overall Rank
CB Derion Kendrick (CU)
2018 4*
4 (WR)
26
SS Lannden Zanders
2019 3*
61
781
FS Joesph Charleston
2019 4*
13
149
CB Andrew Booth Jr
2019 5*
2
23
CB Shaun Wade (OSU)
2017 5*
2
17
CB Marcus Williamson
2017 4*
24
182
CB Sevyn Banks
2018 4*
23
221
SS Marcus Hooker
2018 3*
60
640
The Clemson secondary has developed into one of the strengths of this Clemson defense. On top of that, it is probably as deep as it has been under Dabo Swinney. Not having Nolan Turner for the first half surely hurts, but Charleston has played a lot of meaningful snaps this season and is ready for this opportunity. The Buckeyes have issues on the backend of their defense. Ohio State has been prone to giving up the big, explosive plays in the passing game, as Wade has struggled with coverage at times after moving to one of the outside corner spots.
Advantage: Clemson