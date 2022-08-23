Clemson OL Definitely Playing With 'Chip On Their Shoulder'

Clemson's offensive line feels like it has something to prove. At least to themselves.

Inexperience, along with multiple injuries, kept the group from ever developing any real consistency until late in the season, and sixth-year senior Jordan McFadden insists the Tigers are intent on being much better in the coming season.

"I definitely think everybody has a chip on their shoulder," McFadden said. "It's not so much reading what everybody else is saying but just knowing what we're capable of, and knowing that we didn't perform to that standard of play here every game last season was disappointing."

With Clemson about to wrap up fall camp and begin preparation for the season-opening matchup with Georgia Tech next week, McFadden said there is a noticeable difference with the offensive line and in more than one area.

"First of all, everybody's done a great job this offseason of getting bigger, getting stronger," McFadden said. "But just communication last year, there was so much going on with injuries and everything, it was hard to get a set five that first few games. So just not being comfortable with everybody."

After having so many issues developing any consistency up front a season ago, Clemson has spent most of camp with the same five players taking the first-team reps, which includes freshman Blake Miller taking the snaps at RT and junior Walker Parks moving inside to RG. So far, it's something that is paying dividends, as McFadden noted there is much more cohesion within the group.

"We've pretty much had the same five the whole camp, moved a couple of people around but me and Marcus are more comfortable with a year playing together and different things like that. So I think everybody's just more cohesive."

Although, what might have helped most is the experience. Despite those struggles from a season ago, McFadden insists that it's only benefitted the group as a whole, which in turn has led to a comfort level that should lead to better play in 2022.

"This is the best I've felt since I've been here personally, just about cohesiveness," McFadden said. "We're communicating better. Everybody has a year, except for Blake, but everybody else has a year under their belt, or more, but you know, just getting that game experience."

