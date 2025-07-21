Clemson's Peter Woods Using Consistency as Motivator For 2025 Season
Any top recruit has experienced pressure heading into upperclassmen years at their school, and Clemson Tigers defensive tackle Peter Woods is no different.
Following a season split between defensive tackle and defensive end, the lights will shine the brightest for the Alabaster, Alabama, native in his third season. With hopes to fall within the first round of next year’s NFL Draft, a big year is needed.
However, defensive lineman coach Nick Eason has a belief that 2025 will be Woods’s best year yet.
Giving the junior a “consistent” approach to how he goes through life, if he follows the trend, Eason believes that Woods can unleash his potential.
“It just comes down to consistency for Peter,” Eason said. “Being consistent, taking care of his body, and just being what he’s capable of being. I’ve challenged him in areas of his life to be better, and he’s responded to that, so I’m really proud of him for that, and I think it just starts with those daily decisions and daily habits.”
Woods has worked closely with the nutrition team on the program, shaping his body to see more time on the interior compared to last season. This consistency is ever-present this summer as well, with Eason speaking on how the lineman has used his time wisely.
“You can tell that he is really working hard with his nutrition and changing his body composition,” he said. “He’s been here a lot over the summer when he could’ve been at home, could’ve been at a lot of other places, but he’s been working out in the heat and continuing to take care of his body.”
Defensive coordinator Tom Allen agrees, describing work ethic as one of the most important qualities in his players at this time of the season. He continues to challenge Woods as well, and he answers the call.
“Right now, it’s about work ethic,” Allen said. “He’s had a great offseason. We’ve had several guys we targeted to be able to elevate themselves, and he was one of them, because I think that he has another level to go to.”
On paper, everything has combined for Woods to have a productive summer ahead of fall camp. While Eason knows the power his player holds, it’s a matter of execution in-game.
“I think he’s had his best offseason, and he’s got to continue to do that, have a great camp and go out and show people that he is what people have talked about,” Eason said. “This is his time and this is his year; he just has to go play.”
If Woods has a season to remember, names like Christian Wilkins and Dexter Lawrence could feature a new name as a Clemson legend.
“He’s put some greatness on tape, but we want him to be elite, and he’s just got to be consistent with doing that, and it started with taking care of his body, and I think that checked that box this offseason,” Eason said. “He’s been really focused and now it’s about going out there on the field and being intentional every day and leading from the front and doing everything necessary to back up what’s been said.”
“He’s trending in that direction,” Eason said. “Is he there yet? Not there yet, but he’s trending in that right direction, and just got to make sure that I hold him accountable every single day.”