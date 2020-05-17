Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields, not Clemson's Trevor Lawrence, got the nod in CBSSports' top playmakers at each position in 2020.

And it's not a bad pick. Lawrence is still likely to be the first player taken overall in the 2021 NFL Draft, but both had tremendous 2019 seasons. Fields was a Heisman Trophy finalist a year ago and accounted for 51 total touchdowns while Lawrence won their head-to-head battle and had 45 total scores.

They are both terrific quarterbacks and will continue to be compared for the rest of their playing careers. Here's what Barrett Sallee of CBSSports wrote about Fields being his top selection:

Hot-shot quarterbacks need to play in systems that highlight their skills in a wide variety of ways. No system does it better, and no player has better skills, than Ohio State and Fields. The junior threw for 3,273 yards, rushed for 484 more and totaled 51 touchdowns. He went to New York as a Heisman Trophy finalist and led his team to the College Football Playoff in his first season as a starting quarterback. He did all of that despite heading to the bench with big leads multiple times during the 2019 season. Now that Fields is entrenched under center and coach Ryan Day has championship-experience, expect Fields to flirt with 4,000 passing yards and 1,000 rushing yards in 2020 — provided he plays a full four quarters most of the time.

Many of those points also easily apply to Lawrence, and he'll be on a big stage as well, so would anyone be surprised if he were to make a similar postseason list? Probably not.

But the Tigers were represented at running back, which is going to be a solid position nationally in 2020. All-time leading rusher Travis Etienne made the list, and here's what Sallee said about the dynamic threat:

There are several Heisman-caliber running backs heading into the season, but Clemson's star is the best of the bunch. Etienne had 1,614 rushing yards, 432 receiving yards and totaled 23 scores in an offense that was about as balanced as any in the sport. It'll be impossible for opposing defenses to keep their eyes off of quarterback Trevor Lawrence, so Etienne should have holes the size of the Grand Canyon to run through in an ACC that isn't exactly one of the most dangerous conferences in the world.

No other Tigers made the list, but remember, it's only one per position. So how does Clemson stack up among the rest of the list (CBS's pick in parentheses)?

Wide receiver (LSU's Ja'marr Chase)

Justyn Ross isn't going to head into the fall ranked as the top receiver in the country by many people, but he has one of the best opportunities as the best pass catcher in Clemson's dynamic passing attack. His yards per catch fell from his freshman year to his sophomore season, but he's primed for a big bounce back with Tee Higgins off the NFL.

Tight end (Penn State's Pat Freiermuth)

Clemson hasn't had a playmaker at this position since Jordan Leggett graduated, but Braden Galloway looked the part in the spring and could change the course of Clemson's offense at tight end. It might be a stretch to think he could be the best in the country, but he'll certainly be a huge upgrade since missing all but two games in 2019 because of a suspension.

Offensive line: (Notre Dame)

As noted in the list, this isn't a playmaking position, but don't count out Jackson Carman and Jordan McFadden playing like elite offensive tackles in 2020. Also, Matt Bockhorst is going to become a household name, at least among Clemson fans, with what could be a big season for him.

Defensive end (Miami's Quincy Roche)

Xavier Thomas is an obvious candidate and probably Clemson's best unless senior Justin Foster or freshman Myles Murphy bust out. Thomas only had two sacks last season and none after Week 3, but he looked like a more committed player this spring and needs to boost his draft stock.

Defensive tackle (Florida State's Marvin Wilson)

Tyler Davis was nothing short of fantastic as a true freshman last year, and he should get a lot more recognition this season. However, he might not be in the "playmaker" mold and more of a player who consistently does his job the right way. Bryan Bresee, though, could absolutely breakout as a true freshman and be a force from Day 1.

Linebacker (Penn State's Micah Parsons)

There might not be a linebacker in the country who gets more hype, and much of it deserved, than the Nittany Lions playmaker. Clemson is replacing an all-time great in Isaiah Simmons, but look out for James Skalski, the middle linebacker who should thrive in his final year as a starter.

Cornerback (LSU's Derek Stingley)

Derion Kendrick has been labeled a player who will make a splash in the 2021 draft, so he's set up for a big season. Stingley was as hyped as any freshman last year, so he'll stay high on lists like this, but if he has a sophomore slump, Kendrick is a player who could get a ton of attention in 2020.

Safety (TCU's Trevon Moehrig)

Replacing Tanner Muse, K'Von Wallace and Denzel Johnson, there will be plenty of snaps up for grabs at safety for the Tigers. Nolan Turner will be a starter but might not put up big numbers. With several inexperienced but talented players alongside him, it might not be a top playmaking position nationally this year.

Special teams (Purdue's Rondale Moore)

There's a good chance Moore will rule any postseason list as well. He's an incredible multi-tasker. Clemson's best option is Amari Rodgers, who has bee a steady punt returner, but let's throw a wild card out there: Etienne. He wants to make an impact in kick returns this year to showcase his versatility to the NFL.