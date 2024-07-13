Clemson Possible Recruiting Target Reveals What Makes Tigers Different
Dabo Swinney and the Clemson Tigers are focused on the upcoming 2024 college football season. After a few disappointing years in a row, Clemson is looking to work their way back into the National Championship conversation.
While the season is coming up quickly, Swinney and company are still working hard on the recruiting market as well.
As they attempt to land top classes in both 2025 and 2026, quite a few names have come up as potential targets. They have also offered quite a few top-notch talents in recent weeks.
One name to keep a close eye on could be wide receiver and tight end mixture Hayden Ross.
Ross, hailing from Clemmons, North Carolina, made his first visit to Clemson this summer. He is an intriguing prospect and a player that the Tigers have some level of interest in.
He spoke out about his experience during the camp and was a big fan of the way the Tigers run it.
“It is different because it is a camp that teaches you how to refine yourself to be better. It’s not just a showcase camp like most of the ones I have been to.”
Following the camp, the young offensive weapon spoke out about what he learned and how it helped him become a better player.
“Mostly about things that I could have done better in the drills. Such as hip sinking on breaks, better things for ball security and several new drills trying to help with run after catch.”
One thing that separates the Tigers from other schools in Ross' mind is their lack of interest in being heavily involved in the transfer portal.
“Clemson gives a better chance to high school players because they do not heavily recruit the transfer portal. They are a very family-oriented program.”
That sentiment is one that has been echoed by many young recruits. Swinney not trying to bring in transfer talent helps players know that they're not going to be replaced by new faces when it comes to playing time.
Finally, Ross spoke out about a potential Clemson offer and what that would mean to him.
“It would mean a ton. I couldn’t really explain how much it would mean. It would show that my work has paid off in making me a player they would consider and that the team believes I have what it takes to play in college.”
While no offer has been made from the Tigers to Ross, that could happen in the future. He's a talented players and is working hard to earn an offer.
He's clearly a big fan of what Clemson stands for and the way the program operates. Ross could be a name to keep a close eye on.