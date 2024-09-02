Clemson Predicted To Barely Finish Above .500 Due to Dabo Swinney
Is it time to overreact? Is Clemson the same team they were a year ago? Will they ever return to the top of the college football world after what they've shown?
Those are all fair questions for the Tigers, as the past 12 months have been filled with play that simply isn't up to the standard this program has set.
Still, there's a lot of talent on this roster. If Clemson can just put it together, especially on the offensive end, they can still be a College Football Playoff team.
Until they show that, fans and analysts will likely count them out, but sometimes, that's all a team needs.
Clemson's schedule offers them an opportunity to finish at the top of the ACC. Outside of their game against Florida State, they'll likely be favored in every game.
Avoiding Miami seems to be a positive, as the Hurricanes look to be the best team in the conference.
Despite plenty being on their side after they were embarrassed in Week 1, ESPN's Bill Connelly doesn't have high hopes for Clemson.
Connelly predicted that the Tigers would finish 7-5, which would be their most disappointing campaign in a very long time.
His reasons were simple: putting much of the blame on Dabo Swinney.
"You know the story by now. As the winds of change have blown through college football, Swinney has resisted as much as possible. He proudly refuses to take in transfers, insisting he can get what he needs from the culture and development that brought his Tigers two national titles."
Swinney took accountability for the loss, saying it was his fault for how his team played.
"When you get beat like that," Swinney told reporters, according to Connelly, "that's on the head coach."
While he did what he had to do as the head coach, there are other reasons why he should be blamed.
Perhaps he thought last season wouldn't happen again. With the injuries Clemson dealt with, it wasn't the craziest thought. However, at some point, he needs to get up to speed in the college football world.
His lack of recruiting in the transfer portal is a major issue, no matter how much he wants to downplay the significance of it. If it weren't such a big deal, every other top program in the country besides Clemson wouldn't utilize it.
If they finish 7-5, something would have to change. Whether that's hitting the portal or parting ways with the legendary head coach, Clemson would need to figure something out.