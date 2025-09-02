Clemson Provides Update on Injured WR Antonio Williams
Clemson Tigers preseason All-American wide receiver Antonio Williams left Saturday's season opener against LSU in the first quarter with an undisclosed injury and would not return. We now know what the injury is and the timetable for Williams to return to the field.
Head coach Dabo Swinney on Tuesday revealed Williams is listed as day-to-day with a hamstring injury. Swinney doesn't believe that the injury to the hamstring is severe, but states that it's "always a concern."
“Any time you have any type of soft tissue-type injuries and things like that, especially skilled player, you’re always concerned,” Swinney said. “Antonio will do what he needs to do to get himself back."
If Williams is unable to go on Saturday, Swinney said Tyler Brown would start in his place. Brown, who missed most of last season with an injury, had four catches for 43 yards against LSU. Swinney explained that even though it didn't show up much in the stat sheet, Brown's play was very positive on Saturday.
“I know Tyler played well,” Swinney said. “Should have had two touchdowns, and one was a walk-in. But he made some plays for us, and it's good to see him play with a little confidence.”
Obviously, Clemson would love to have a player like Antonio Williams back in the game, but they do not want to rush it. Williams solidified himself as quarterback Cade Klubnik's best option last season. He caught 75 passes for 904 yards and 11 touchdowns on the year.
Another noteworthy injury for Clemson is that safety Khalil Barnes is also dealing with a hamstring injury, which has him listed as day-to-day.
No. 8 Clemson hosts Troy on Saturday with kickoff set for 3:30 p.m. on ACC Network.