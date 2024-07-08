Clemson QB Cade Klubnik Discusses Upcoming 2024 Season
Clemson's football season is less than two months away, an exciting time as the Tigers look to prove they're still one of the premier teams in college football.
After one of the most disappointing years in recent memory in 2023, the expectation is for them to be a much better team. Anything less and their could be major changes coming from within.
Clemson will be battle tested in Week 1 as they take on a Georgia team that is one of the favorites to win the National Championship. That game should be a good indication of where the Tigers stand.
Cade Klubnik now has a full year under his belt and should be much improved from last season. One of the top quarterback recruits in America out of high school, Klubnik clearly has the tools to be an above-average college quarterback. Perhaps, even elite.
But until he proves that, Clemson fans will have some doubts.
In a recent interview with "House Calls," Klubnik spoke about the upcoming season and what he improved on in the offseason.
“I think one thing about me is I love to work in the darkness,” Klubnik said. “I am the guy that is up early and up late, just getting in work.”
As the leader of this team, Klubnik understands that he has to lead by example. Being the first one there and the last one to leave sets a standard around the program.
“First thing about leading, is I don’t ever want to lose a rep from the guys that are supposed to, not necessarily looking up to me, but I’m supposed to be leading them,” he said. “So giving my all and leading by example to start off is just earning respect of your teammates.”
Being a first-year quarterback is tough for more reasons than not. As the quarterback for a team with high expectations, Klubnik tried his best to get everyone to buy in. While that doesn't always happen, he believes he's made strides in his leadership.
“Especially this past offseason, I feel like I’ve been able to step up in many ways. Just being my second year as starting quarterback for Clemson, I feel like I’ve been able to find new ways to lead and push guys to places they haven’t been pushed before, and just push this team."
Hopefully, that's how it'll look when the 2024-25 campaign starts. Clemson has the talent but will have to prove that they're still among the college football elites.
Only time will tell.