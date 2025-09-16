Clemson RB Adam Randall Recognized for Good Work Off the Field
The American Football Coaches Association announced today that Clemson Tigers running back Adam Randall has been named to the 2025 Allstate AFCA Good Works Team for his community service efforts in both the Clemson area and his home region of Horry County, S.C.
Randall has arguably been Clemson’s MVP of the 2025 season so far, and he’s being recognized off the field as well.
Randall becomes the 10th member of the Clemson program all-time to earn an AFCA Good Works Team distinction, joining Robert Carswell (1999), Nick Eason (2000), Xavier Dye (2009), Deshaun Watson (2016), Sean Pollard (2018), Dabo Swinney (2019), Trevor Lawrence (2020), Darien Rencher (2021) and Will Shipley (2023).
Clemson, Duke, Georgia and Kentucky are tied for the national lead in Good Works Team selections since 2018 (six each).
Randall works extensively with The Randall Foundation, established by his family to invest in the youth of Horry County, S.C. The organization has annually awarded scholarships to Horry County student-athletes since 2014, and Adam has served as a counselor to the organization’s free youth football camps in the region. He also contributed to ESA DREAM’s community turkey drive in Myrtle Beach in 2024 and served as the master of ceremonies for ESA DREAM’s annual fundraising event.
At Clemson, Randall has participated in service trips on two different continents, including service efforts in South Africa in 2024 and Italy in 2025. He has volunteered as part of Clemson’s annual Kicks, Cleats & Kids event and hosted members of the Clemson LIFE program — a group of young men and women with intellectual disabilities — following practices in both the fall and spring several times in his career. He has also served as a motivational speaker, sharing his testimony with organizations including Fellowship of Christian Athletes, Boys and Girls Clubs, and various church groups and community recreational centers.
The Allstate AFCA Good Works Team was established in 1992 by the College Football Association, recognizing the extra efforts made by college football players and student support staff off the field. AFCA became the governing body of the award in 1997 and continues to honor college football players who go the extra mile for those in need. Allstate worked to present the award starting with the 2008 season.
The Southeastern Conference (SEC) leads all conferences with 91 selections to the Allstate AFCA Good Works Team since it began in 1992. The SEC is followed by the Atlantic Coast Conference with 58 selections and the Minnesota Intercollegiate Athletic Conference with 45 selections. Georgia is in first place with 24 honorees to the Allstate AFCA Good Works Team. The Bulldogs are followed by Kentucky and Bethel (Minn.) with 19 honorees.