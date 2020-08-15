SI.com
AllClemson
HomeFootballRecruitingBaseballMen's BasketballWomen's Basketball
Search

Clemson Ready for First 'Full-Speed, Live' Scrimmage

Brad Senkiw

One of the rights of fall camp is making it to the first scrimmage of August. 

No, 1 Clemson has reached that point, and coaches will get their initial look at how the 2020 team stacks up. 

"I think the scrimmage is very big," Clemson right tackle Jordan McFadden. "At practice, the coaches are right behind you so they can kind of guide you through things in that play. In the scrimmage (Saturday), they're going to be out the way. Everything is going to be full speed, live. We'll be playing full speed."

It's the perfect time for evaluation. The Tigers have gone through their acclimation, some installation and a few physical practices to be ready to see what it looks like when they put it all together. 

It'll also be a chance for the coaches to see how much the freshmen have absorbed over the last week or so, and it gives the team areas it'll need to work on to be ready for the Sept. 12 opener at Wake Forest. 

"It's a matter of showing what you can do, what each player can do, especially those freshmen offensive linemen showing the coaches they can be trusted," McFadden said. "They know exactly what to do. They know how to do it and physically they can do it. I think that's going to be very important." 

Getting the second-string offensive line up to par is one of the focuses of fall camp. The Tigers will also get their first look in a live scrimmage at playmakers running back Demarkcus Bowman and receiver Ajou Ajou.

D.J. Uiagalelei and Taisun Phommachanh are looking to get a leg up on each other in the quarterback race to backup Trevor Lawrence. 

Freshmen defensive linemen Myles Murphy and Bryan Bresee get a chance to try a move up the depth chart and impress defensive coordinator Brent Venables with their knowledge, not just their athletic ability. 

There will be high-stress situations all over the field from head coach Dabo Swinney and his staff in what will be an important gauge of where Clemson is with fall camp ending next week. 

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:
Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/allclemson

Twitter - https://twitter.com/ClemsonSI 

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Freshmen Defensive Linemen Ready To Play

Clemson safety Nolan Turner has been overly impressed by what he has seen from the freshmen defensive linemen

JP-Priester

Travis Etienne: 'For Me It Was Easy' to Play 2020 College Football Season

Clemson RB Travis Etienne says a decison to play this season wasn't difficult and he has no regrets about deciding to come back for his senior season

JP-Priester

Freshman Safety Malcolm Greene 'is a Baller'

Clemson football feeling positive in task of replacing a pair of safeties from this fall

Christopher Hall

Jordan McFadden: Clemson's Myles Murphy's 'Not a Regular Freshman'

After facing Clemson freshman defensive end Myles Murphy over the spring and in fall camp, Tigers' offensive lineman Jordan McFadden says Murphy is already a good player.

Brad Senkiw

Etienne Weighs In on His Weight

Star running back Travis Etienne must've laid off the Popeyes this offseason has he actually lost weight. He entered fall camp at 199 pounds, after he played much of last year well over 200, even being listed at 210.

Zach Lentz

Turner Feels Safe At Clemson Facility

Clemson safety Nolan Turner said Thursday that the staff have done a great job of keeping the Tigers facility clean. He said if he did not feel safe with the current protocols that have been instituted then he would not be participating.

Travis Boland

Swinney: Tight Ends One Of The Best Positions On The Team

After managing just 26 catches for 239 yards and zero touchdowns last season, Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney called his tight end group one of the best positions on the team after practice Wednesday.

Travis Boland

Nolan Turner: QB D.J. Uiagalelei Can 'Throw Ball 'Probably 100 Yards'

Clemson Quarterback DJ Uiagalelei teammate Nolan Turner raves about the freshman quarterback.

JP-Priester

2020 Tigers are Exhausting the Moment

There are certain team, or years, when that joy is contagious—not just within the coaching staff, but with the players also. And that is exactly what the 2020 Clemson Tiger football team is experiencing.

Zach Lentz

Galloway's Return Gives Elliott Core Part Of Offense Back

Clemson's Tony Elliott Is Excited To Get Tight End Braden Galloway Back

JP-Priester

by

ChristopherHall