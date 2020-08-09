AllClemson
Top Stories
Football
Recruiting
Tiger Den

Bresee Could be Poised for Breakout Season

Christopher Hall

The impact of COVID-19 on college football has been felt in myriad ways. 

Among those many effects include the testing of depth charts. Not only do programs have to navigate the waters of typical injuries this season, but 2020 now brings a virus into play.

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney announced Thursday night, following the opening session of camp in his Zoom call, that the program plans to redshirt veteran defensive end Xavier Thomas for the 2020 season. But with that disappointing news, the door is ajar for one newcomer and the top-rated 2020 player, Bryan Bresee.

Thomas has battled COVID-19 and strep throat over the past few months and lost significant training and basic conditioning time through the pandemic and is "nowhere near where he needs to be to play football," Swinney said Thursday.

Clemson, which has had its publicly acknowledged several cases of the virus within the athletic department this summer, will now be without a key part of the defensive line. However, with the Tigers, it's always the "next man up" mentality, and they've been here before.

In the 2018 title run, the Tigers were forced to be without Dexter Lawrence in the College Football Playoff after he and offensive lineman Zach Giella and tight end Braden Galloway tested positive for the performance-enhancing drug ostarine.

But the Tigers didn't miss a beat as guys like Nyles Pickney, Jordan Williams and Albert Huggins stepped up on the defensive line. Clemson allowed a combined 19 points to Notre Dame in the Cotton Bowl and Alabama in the national championship game. Clemson and company hope for similar success in 2020 with Thomas essentially on the shelf for the season.

While the loss and his experience will hurt, Clemson once again has options and Swinney believes this whole ordeal could end up being a blessing.

"I feel good about (depth)," Swinney said. "Even if we didn't have that, this is what's best for X. I think this is going to be a blessing for him in the long run and allow him to really just reset and get himself back to where he needs to be."

Thomas' limited availability this fall will open the door of Bresee, who was an early enrollee. Although the team had just a handful of practices during an abbreviated spring, already having him on campus could be a big key in his preparation for a larger role now in 2020.

Not only will Bresee be playing and learning with a talented and experienced group, including the likes of Tyler Davis, K.J. Henry, and Justin Foster, he'll get the proven developmental skills from defensive coordinator Brent Venables and defensive line coach Todd Bates, who have worked together in Clemson since 2017. The duo helped produce the championship-winning unit of Austin Bryant, Christian Wilkins, Clelin Ferrell, and Dexter Lawrence known as the Power Rangers.

Last year, it was Davis, the true freshman, who stepped up and made a name for himself, earning the first-team job while tallying 51 tackles, 5.5 sacks two pass breakups and one fumble recovery.

Bresee could be that guy for the Tigers in 2020. A five-star product out of Damascus, Md., he is a monster of a player at 6-foot-5, 300 pounds and has all the ingredients of a guy who will be eventually be playing on Sundays.

Last month, the true freshman was named Fox's Top Impact Freshman of the Year.

"I think he checks off a lot of those boxes," Fox Sports college football analyst Joel Klatt said. "He’s certainly physically ready. He’s quick enough to maybe trim down, stay where he’s at and play on the edge. Or he can bulk up and be a 315-pound interior defensive lineman. And he’s got the quickness and hand quickness and toughness and strength to rush the quarterback from the interior. It’s that versatility that helps him."

Bresee is already on his way to becoming even a tougher specimen for offenses to deal with, adding on 10 pounds to his frame since arriving on campus in January.

Swinney was asked about that versatility back in the spring and while he was quick to point out Bresee is young and has some learning to do, he didn't shy away from his potential. Clemson was already likely to incorporate a strong rotation up front, but look for the freshman to push sophomore Ruke Orhorhoro for significant snaps.

"In due time, at some point, (Bresee) is a guy I'll throw a pass to, hand it to, play special teams, play three-technique, play nose, could probably get by playing some end if we had to," Swinney said. "So I think as he goes through his career and regrows, there's a lot you can do with him."

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Clemson Fighting To Save Its Season

Clemson linebacker James Skalski and quarterback Trevor Lawrence spoke with the media Friday about how the Tigers are dealing with the COVID-19 virus during fall camp.

Travis Boland

Trevor Lawrence 'Committed' to Tigers, Not Opting Out

Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence hasn't given too much thought for joining a growing list of college football stars opting out of the 2020 season.

Brad Senkiw

by

Cowboys 4ever

What Are We Hearing: Camp Day 2

How are COVID-19 protocols affecting Clemson's practices and how does head coach Dabo Swinney feel about a 2020 season happening this fall?

Brad Senkiw

Swinney: Most Of Players Demands Are Common Sense

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney said most of the demands being made by players in the Pac-12 and Big 10 conferences are common sense and reasonable.

Travis Boland

James Skalski Doing What He Can To Help Mold Clemson's Young Linebackers

Clemson senior linebacker James Skalski is ready to help mold some of the younger players on the Tigers roster

JP-Priester

Lawrence's Leadership Shows Because He Goes Above and Beyond

The Tigers' superstar signal-caller is the undisputed leader of the Tiger team—a role that he has fully embraced this year.

Zach Lentz

by

Cowboys 4ever

Justyn Ross Ahead of Schedule in Recovery from Surgery

Clemson head coach updated the condition of wide receiver Justyn Ross after the teams first practice of fall camp

JP-Priester

by

ChristopherHall

Tigers Missing Two of Top Wide Receivers as Camp Opens

Clemson opened up fall camp on Thursday without Frank Ladson Jr. and Joseph Ngata, both of who have been projected as starting wide receivers for the team in 2020

JP-Priester

by

ChristopherHall

What Are We Hearing: Camp Day 1

Which Clemson player is 'primed for another big season', and what position group is possibly the best head coach Dabo Swinney has ever had?

Zach Lentz

Swinney Voices Support for Clemson Players, NIL Changes

As Name, Image and Likeness discusses continue across the nation, Dabo Swinney takes his stance

Christopher Hall