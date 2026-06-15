Clemson WR Bryant Wesco Jr. Provides Injury Update Ahead of 2026 Fall Camp

In the second half of the season, Clemson football was out a key piece of its offense in sophomore wideout Bryant Wesco Jr.

The Tigers’ loss to SMU last October saw him suffer a scary back injury when he landed on his neck. Later that night, there were reports that he was sent to the hospital after acting strangely after the play.

However, Wesco himself revealed some positive news about his recovery on Clemson football’s podcast, 2 Right Turns. Going into the summer, he will be fully cleared to practice ahead of the 2026 season.

“I don’t think it’s a big deal if I say it now,” he said. “I don’t know, we’ll see.”

Head coach Dabo Swinney said over the spring that he was making some positive strides to getting back to the field, but he stayed out of contact drills throughout the sessions. He also did not play in the spring game, wearing a green non-contact jersey when the media was able to watch stints of practice.

Wesco had to go to Pittsburgh to have his surgery, and when he went back up there when the semester ended, that’s when he received the optimistic news.

“I was able to go get up there in May and get cleared early May,” he said.

The process of getting back to the field was the most difficult part of the year for the Midlothian, Tx, native. Being so active within Clemson’s offense since being on campus made the end of the fall and the spring a little different from what he usually experiences.

“It’s a hard thing to do, sit on the sidelines and watch,” Wesco said. ‘So, just going up there doing rehab, everything I can.”

A high-flying receiver who recorded more than 500 yards in both of his underclassmen seasons for the Tigers, some argue that he could’ve finished with over 1,000 yards in his sophomore campaign.

However, he credits his teammates for lifting him throughout the frustrating process.

“Really just the people that I have around me at all times,” Wesco said. “I got my teammates always around me. They really lift my spirits at times.”

He also credits the medical staff who took care of him up north.

“The injury itself, you can’t really do much to come back from it,” Wesco added. “You just got to let time heal, and so the process from the doctors, everything was great. They were all great.”

An important junior season awaits the standout, who will need to aid expected first-year starting quarterback Christopher Vizzina in being part of a receiving corps that will be explosive. Wesco will be alongside fellow junior T.J. Moore, creating a one-two punch that could be one of the best in the country.

A long summer awaits the junior, as well as the rest of the team, but it’s a step in the right direction for the Tigers to be at full strength.

“I’m just so happy to be back with the team, going up against the defense,” Wesco said. “Just a different level.”