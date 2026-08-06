Why Dabo Swinney Believes Christopher Vizzina Gets 'Downplayed' For Staying At Clemson

There aren’t many programs that receive enough credit for their retention like the Clemson Tigers do. Conversely, there’s criticism for it, especially at quarterback.

The Tigers are entering a quarterback battle as fall camp opened up this week. On Thursday, head coach Dabo Swinney spoke about where some of the competition stand, including the one for one of the most important positions in the sport.

Clemson’s tale of the tape pins redshirt junior Christopher Vizzina and true freshman Tait Reynolds against each other. However, Swinney believes that Vizzina isn’t getting as much credit for the loyalty that he’s had in the program that he’s had.

Whether it comes to his relationships or his preparation, the Clemson head coach believes he needs to get more of it.

“The guys respect CV. They respect him because he’s done the work,’ he said on Thursday. “I mean, if he had gone into the portal, he’d be the greatest thing ever in the portal, and whoever got him, they’d be writing all these great articles about this great quarterback that we got from Clemson.”

But, rather than look for greener pastures, the fourth-year quarterback remained in the Upstate for another season. Meanwhile, the outside world sees it as a weakness.

“Because he stayed, he gets downplayed,” he said. “That’s just the nature of this world we’re living in right now. It just is. So, he’s respected, but he also has a lot to prove, right?”

Vizzina has a small sample size, playing in only one start, which has been one of the arguments for which signal caller will better suit the program moving forwar. In that game, a loss to SMU, the Birmingham, Alabama, native threw for 300 yards and three touchdowns while making plays with his legs.

After the spring, he also did enough to have Swinney grant him “pole position” for the starting role entering fall camp.

“He’s just taken ownership of everything. He’s gone above and beyond,” the head coach said. “He’s in great shape; he’s incredibly knowledgeable. He’s done everything he needs to do to position himself to win the job.”

But, there are still 30 days left before the Tigers head to LSU, arguably the most important game of the season. For that, Swinney wants his best player under center, whether through loyalty or talent.

“He’s got to go do it. I can’t give it to him; nobody can,” he said. “You got to earn it, and, again, players know, they know. Game knows game.”

The Clemson head coach’s track record with quarterbacks that have eventually started is quite impressive. Names like Tajh Boyd, Trevor Lawrence, Deshaun Watson and even Cade Klubnik have brought home silverware for the Tigers during their respective seasons.

The next one will have the expectation of doing so. Vizzina, who leads the way to start fall camp, will have that as a goal among the program.

“Every quarterback I’ve had that’s signed here that’s become the starter, every single one of them has won a championship,” Swinney said. “Every single one of them, hadn’t had one yet that hadn’t.

I think the guys in this room, not saying they’re going to win a championship this year, but I think these guys in this room will get it done at some point.”

If the outside noise keeps doubting Vizzina, he keeps meeting expectations of his goals from the spring and beyond. But, Swinney wants to see the finishing touches to cement himself as the starter to begin the season during the month of August.

They’ll need the best option in front of a stadium that holds more than 100,000 fans from Baton Rouge, Louisiana, at the beginning of September.

“He’s got to go finish the race, but he’s got a lead into the second half here, and we’ll see what happens,” Swinney said.