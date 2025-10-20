Clemson Tigers Provide Positive Update on WR Bryant Wesco Jr.
Throughout the 2025 college football season, Bryant Wesco Jr. has stepped up as the Clemson Tigers' top receiver and one of the top players at his position in the nation.
After suffering a scary injury during Clemson’s loss to SMU, he was hospitalized with a serious neck injury.
The injury happened in the third quarter, when Wesco Jr. landed awkwardly on his neck after being flipped off his feet while fielding a punt.
During Tigers head coach Dabo Swinney’s most recent press conference, he offered an update on Wesco Jr’s injury status.
According to the Post and Courier’s Jon Blau, Swinney announced that his star receiver would be out for the remainder of the season. Still, he is now out of the hospital, describing the situation as a “best-case scenario."
“I have no information on him right now, we’ll just have to wait and see,” Swinney told reporters in his post-game press conference. “Just really praying for him. Just a serious deal where we were concerned enough to take him and get him checked.”
On Sunday morning, Wesco Jr. made multiple posts to his Instagram account in support of fellow receivers TJ Moore and Tristan Smith, who helped carry the load in his place.
On Monday morning, Wesco Jr. made another post to his Instagram story, this time directly addressing his injury.
“Thank you to everyone sending your prayers. I really appreciate everyone’s help and support! It means the world to me,” Wesco said.
Although the injury may not have seemed as severe since he first came to his feet and jogged off the field, he ultimately never returned to the game and was taken to the hospital shortly after the injury took place.
Wesco Jr. was leading the ACC in receiving yards and touchdowns heading into Saturday’s matchup and still leads the conference in touchdowns despite not catching a pass last game.
Up to this point of the season, he has caught 31 passes for 537 yards (fourth-most in ACC) and six touchdowns, averaging 17.3 yards per catch. His best game of the season came against Troy, when he hauled in seven passes for 118 yards and two touchdowns.
During last week's matchup against Boston College, Wesco Jr. caught five passes for 106 yards and a touchdown.
Earlier in the week, Swinney praised Wesco Jr.’s performance this season while taking over as Clemson’s top receiver.
“As far as just the next level for him, it’s just continue his ascension,” Swinney said. “He’s so improved from a physical standpoint, from when he showed up here. There’s still more there, and that will happen as he just stays within the program and progresses. And then just from a technique, fundamental standpoint, he’s really gotten better there. He’s a very smart player. He really understands the game. He understands defense. Again, as he continues to physically get better, I think he’ll even be a better finisher on the ball.