3 Reasons Why Clemson Can Overachieve in 2026



Football season is right around the corner. The Clemson Tigers are about to head into fall camp next week in preparation for the regular season.

It’s been an interesting offseason for the Tigers. After slipping to a 7-6 record, the roster and staff have faced national cricitcism for what some believe is a fading program. Clemson’s over/under win total is set at 7.5 on FanDuel, and their ACC championship odds are set at +1400 (4th-most in the conference).

However, there are still ways that the team can overachieve those expectations.

1. Tom Allen’s defense takes shape

Despite a headline-grabbing hire of Allen as the team’s defensive coordinator, Clemson’s defense struggled mightily in several key games in 2025. The pass defense was attacked by top-level quarterbacks like Darian Mensah (361 yards, 4 touchdowns) and Steve Angeli (245 yards, 2 touchdowns). In 2026, the unit is confident that it can take the next step as the system has had more time to sink in.

Sammy Brown says that in Year 2 under DC Tom Allen, the defense understands more of the motive behind what is being called.



“In year 2, you really get an understanding of the defense. In year 1, you’re looking at, What is my responsibility?”#Clemson pic.twitter.com/PaDjQ0J5sL — Drew Cagle (@_dcagle) July 16, 2026

If that defense meshes quickly, it’ll be a major reason why the Tigers have a successful season and compete for the ACC. The defense breaks in 9 transfer portal additions, including projected starters like cornerback Elliot Washington and defensive tackle Markus Strong.

2. A Returning Starter Breaks Out as a Star

Could Clemson wideout T.J. Moore take a major jump in his junior season? Many can see it happening. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

There are several candidates for this category, but a top option has to be wide receiver TJ Moore. The returning junior took a step up last season, tallying a career-high 837 receiving yards on 52 catche for 4 touchdowns. He’ll need to take a step up in a passing game that brings in new options like true freshmen Naeem Burroughs and Gordon Sellars III at wide receiver.

Clemson WR TJ Moore is a smart, athletic receiver who understands how to find green grass. Additionally, he's impressive after the catch.



Fun prospect with first-round potential in April. pic.twitter.com/gm1Hlw39gW — Drew Collings (@DrewMCollings) August 1, 2026

With a future high-round selection in the NFL Draft on the line, Moore is a good candidate for a 900-plus yard season that makes him one of the top Z-receiver options in the country. He’ll be playing opposite fellow junior Bryant Wesco Jr., who returns to the fold after missing the back end of last season with a neck injury.

3. Chad Morris hits the ground running against elite opponents

Clemson offensive coordinator Chad Morris during the fourth quarter at the annnual Clemson Orange and White spring game at Memorial Stadium in Clemson, South Carolina Saturday, March 28, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The two games that will tell us the most about Clemson come in the first 6 weeks of the season – LSU on September 5 and Miami on October 3. Both opponents carry legitimate CFP and national championship aspirations into the season.

Offensive coordinator Chad Morris will be tasked with improving a unit that struggled mightily against the Bayou Bengals in last season’s opener. Clemson was held to just 261 yards of offense, a meager 1.6 yards per carry, and was shut out after halftime.

With a first-time starter under center in Baton Rouge, Morris will need to start fast and prove that Clemson’s offense is capable of threatening elite competition.

Against a revamped Miami front (5 defensive starters were picked in the 2026 NFL Draft), there will still be a stiff challenge. Hurricanes defensive coordinator Corey Hetherman has emerged as a top-end coordinator who utilizes more secondary players than most defenses. His aggressive scheming and blitzes held opponents to 14.8 points per game (ranked 5th nationally) in just his first season in charge at Miami.