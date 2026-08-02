3 Reasons Why Clemson Can Overachieve in 2026
In this story:
Football season is right around the corner. The Clemson Tigers are about to head into fall camp next week in preparation for the regular season.
It’s been an interesting offseason for the Tigers. After slipping to a 7-6 record, the roster and staff have faced national cricitcism for what some believe is a fading program. Clemson’s over/under win total is set at 7.5 on FanDuel, and their ACC championship odds are set at +1400 (4th-most in the conference).
However, there are still ways that the team can overachieve those expectations.
1. Tom Allen’s defense takes shape
Despite a headline-grabbing hire of Allen as the team’s defensive coordinator, Clemson’s defense struggled mightily in several key games in 2025. The pass defense was attacked by top-level quarterbacks like Darian Mensah (361 yards, 4 touchdowns) and Steve Angeli (245 yards, 2 touchdowns). In 2026, the unit is confident that it can take the next step as the system has had more time to sink in.
If that defense meshes quickly, it’ll be a major reason why the Tigers have a successful season and compete for the ACC. The defense breaks in 9 transfer portal additions, including projected starters like cornerback Elliot Washington and defensive tackle Markus Strong.
2. A Returning Starter Breaks Out as a Star
There are several candidates for this category, but a top option has to be wide receiver TJ Moore. The returning junior took a step up last season, tallying a career-high 837 receiving yards on 52 catche for 4 touchdowns. He’ll need to take a step up in a passing game that brings in new options like true freshmen Naeem Burroughs and Gordon Sellars III at wide receiver.
With a future high-round selection in the NFL Draft on the line, Moore is a good candidate for a 900-plus yard season that makes him one of the top Z-receiver options in the country. He’ll be playing opposite fellow junior Bryant Wesco Jr., who returns to the fold after missing the back end of last season with a neck injury.
3. Chad Morris hits the ground running against elite opponents
The two games that will tell us the most about Clemson come in the first 6 weeks of the season – LSU on September 5 and Miami on October 3. Both opponents carry legitimate CFP and national championship aspirations into the season.
Offensive coordinator Chad Morris will be tasked with improving a unit that struggled mightily against the Bayou Bengals in last season’s opener. Clemson was held to just 261 yards of offense, a meager 1.6 yards per carry, and was shut out after halftime.
With a first-time starter under center in Baton Rouge, Morris will need to start fast and prove that Clemson’s offense is capable of threatening elite competition.
Against a revamped Miami front (5 defensive starters were picked in the 2026 NFL Draft), there will still be a stiff challenge. Hurricanes defensive coordinator Corey Hetherman has emerged as a top-end coordinator who utilizes more secondary players than most defenses. His aggressive scheming and blitzes held opponents to 14.8 points per game (ranked 5th nationally) in just his first season in charge at Miami.
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations
Drew is a product of Anderson University's School of Communication, where he was also a collegiate tennis player. In the past, he has worked with Clemson Sports Media and FanSided among others.