Son of SEC Legend Announces Offer From Clemson Tigers

As Clemson’s massive recruiting weekend fastly approaches in a week, another recruit has announced an offer from the Tigers, and it’s one with a father from college football royalty.

2027 tight end Nicholas Pollack announced that he received an offer from the Clemson Tigers on Saturday morning. He is the son of three-time All-American with the Georgia Bulldogs, and college football analyst, David Pollack.

Pollack plays for North Oconee High School in Bogart, Georgia, looking to be recruited as a tight end. He has experience playing outside linebacker as well, similar to what his father played with the Cincinnati Bengals. Wherever he ends up, he could end up playing on either side of the ball permanently, although offense is how he’s currently being recruited.

He’s a raw prospect, not having a star rating on 247Sports. However, he brings plenty of upside and power while having a 37-inch vertical.

The 6-foot-3, 225-pound prospect only began to receive offers as of this winter. Pollack’s first offer came from Wake Forest back in January. Cincinnati, East Carolina and Sanford are the only other three schools that have followed suit, according to his X.

One of his teammates, Harrison Luke, has already announced his commitment to Clemson for the 2027 class. The three-star safety will look to influence him into being college teammates as well, being committed since September 2025.

Pollack will also be on Clemson’s massive recruiting weekend next week, joining 30 other prospects on the official visits. He announced that he received an invitation to be one of the prospects on the schedule on Friday.

If Pollack needs any more pull, one of his father’s former coworkers on ESPN’s College Gameday could have a say. National college football analyst, Kirk Herbstreit, had two of his sons as walk-ons for the Tigers in years past. Twins Jake and Tye walked onto the team in 2019 and played safety and wide receiver, respectively. Tye graduated from Clemson, while Jake moved to Ohio State to focus solely on academics.

Tight ends coach Kyle Richardson needs an addition to his room for the 2027 class, which doesn’t have a player commitment just yet. Richardson saw one in this most recent recruiting class with 2026 signee Tayveon Wilson. However, he will look for more depth in a room that is led by Christian Bentancur, Olsen Patt-Henry and Logan Brooking.

Clemson Tigers on SI will remain updated with Pollack’s recruitment as a decision looks to be made over the next few months.