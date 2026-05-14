Clemson Tigers Continue Cornerback Pursuit With Another 2027 Offer

The summer will put high school recruiting at the forefront, and the Clemson Tigers sent out another offer to a player from the 2027 class.

Three-star cornerback Aidyn Wiggins announced an offer from defensive backs coach Mike Reed this week, looking to bring in a product from Clemson’s home state. Wiggins has stood out from his time at Byrnes High School in Duncan, South Carolina.

Rivals’ industry ranking has Wiggins ranked as the No. 137 cornerback from the 2027 cycle, and a top-25 player from the Palmetto State.

He’s coming off an impressive junior season in the Upstate, recording 17 pass breakups, a forced fumble and a scoop-and-score touchdown in 12 games played in 2025. Now, he’s been getting flurries of offers from Power Four schools, and Clemson is now one of them.

Clemson’s Director of Player Evaluation and Acquisition, Kevin Kelly, also attended a Byrnes football practice this week, looking to bring in more in-state talent and more pieces to the 2027 secondary.

The Tigers have hosted Wiggins four times on unofficial visits, beginning last June during a recruiting weekend. He came for two games on Nov. 8 and 22, the wins against Florida State and Furman last season. The cornerback was also in town back in March.

As mentioned earlier, plenty of other schools are looking to get him for their respective recruiting classes. 15 Power Four schools sent Wiggins offers, including schools like South Carolina, Virginia Tech, Cincinnati and NC State. Those teams have been the most linked to getting the 6-foot-1, 183-pound product.

Clemson currently has one cornerback commitment to the class, another local player in Christian Chancellor Jr. Head coach Dabo Swinney has two other commitments already from the Palmetto State in receiver Trey Wimbley and defensive lineman Jaden Wuerth. The Tigers have dominated the state in recruiting, and that will look to remain the case with Wiggins.

Reed is also on the hunt for more cornerbacks to add to the class. Nash Johnson, a player offered who announced his commitment date in the upcoming weeks. Brandon ‘Slim’ Levell was another who Clemson has offered over the last week. The Tigers will hope to get one of those to commit by the end of the summer, when most of these players initially decide on their school.

Clemson Tigers On SI will remain updated with any news regarding Wiggins’s recruitment, including a potential commitment date over the upcoming months.