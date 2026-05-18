Clemson Tigers Add Four-Star Safety to 2027 Class



The Clemson Tigers got a big commitment on Monday morning, with four-star safety Jarrell Chandler declaring himself a Tiger to begin the week.

Clemson used a strong push late in his recruitment to nab the Halls High School product away from his hometown of Knoxville, Tennessee. Chandler chose the Tigers over Miami, Tennessee and Vanderbilt.

BREAKING: Four-Star Safety Jarrell Chandler has Committed to Clemson, he tells me for @Rivals⁰⁰The 6’3 210 S from Knoxville, TN chose the Tigers over Tennessee, Miami, and Vanderbilt



He’s ranked as a Top 95 Recruit in the 2027 Rivals300 🐅https://t.co/oCHudSZFmv pic.twitter.com/3Eosl00Uuv — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) May 18, 2026

According to Tiger Illustrated’s Paul Strelow, members of the defensive coaching staff traveled to Knoxville to try to persuade Chandler to become a Tiger. Defensive coordinator Tom Allen, defensive pass game coordinator Thomas Allen, and safeties coach Nolan Turner were the three coaches on the trip, and the late push proved successful.

Many expected the 6-foot-3, 210-pound safety to end up with the Volunteers, just around the corner from his house. Tennessee had him on three unofficial visits in March. Before his commitment, Clemson only had him on campus twice: last year’s opener against LSU and the Elite Retreat back in March.

Miami was also a late contender to get Chandler, with defensive coordinator Corey Heatherman looking to get him as a linebacker instead of a safety. His frame does bring potential to that position, but he wanted to remain in the secondary and he will do so at Clemson.

However, over the weekend, On3’s Chad Simmons made an expert prediction for the Halls product to go to the Tigers.

Chandler is the No. 91 overall player in the class of 2027, according to Rivals300. He’s the No. 6 safety and No. 4 player from the state of Tennessee in the class, and it’s not hard to see why.

In 2025, the safety finished with 94 tackles, six tackles for loss, eight pass breakups, an interception and a fumble recovery in his junior season. He was also a receiver, catching seven touchdowns as well over the course of the year. Having reps on both sides of the ball is always helpful, especially for a secondary member who has experience as a receiver.

Chandler is Clemson’s fourth four-star of the 2027 cycle, being 21st in the country in recruiting rankings. That could go up when it’s all said and done as well. He is the sixth defensive commitment for head coach Dabo Swinney’s class.

The Tigers now head into the summer with another important prospect under their belt. He will also be at the highly anticipated May 29th recruiting weekend, being with several recruits who have already decided to play for Clemson in seasons to come.

Expect more commitments as we head into the summer, as Swinney is nowhere close to being done with his 2027 class just yet.