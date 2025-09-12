Clemson Releases Thursday Injury Report vs. Georgia Tech
The Clemson Tigers released their first official injury report of the 2025 season ahead of the team’s matchup with Georgia Tech in Atlanta, Georgia.
This is the first season that the ACC is mandating an injury report, which used to be done by school by themselves. All schools in the conference will need to provide an injury report 48 hours, 24 hours and two hours before kickoff.
Wide receiver Antonio Williams, safety Khalil Barnes, and offensive linemen Tristan Leigh and Elyjah Thurmon are all questionable to play against Georgia Tech.
Continuing to nurse a left hamstring injury, Williams hasn’t played since the Tigers’ first drive in the loss to LSU. He did not dress last weekend against Troy.
Barnes suffered an injury against LSU as well. He was banged up during fall camp, sitting out for most of the summer. The safety duo of Kylon Griffin and Ronan Hanafin will look to fill in his place.
Leigh and Thurmon remain banged up. The offensive line will continue to shuffle, though the unit will have sixth-year Walker Parks, who is not on the report. Parks saw a few snaps as head coach Dabo Swinney was looking to slowly bring him back.
Running backs Jay Haynes and Jarvis Green remain out to aid the ground game. JuJu Preston, Peyton Streko, Armon Mason, Billy Wilkes, Makhi Williams-Lee, Sam Earle, Tristan Martinez and Ari Watford are also out.
Clemson begins ACC play this weekend, looking to begin the in-conference campaign strong. The Yellow Jackets come in as a trending opponent and look to contend in the league this season.
The ACC will continue to release reports Friday and two hours before the game on Saturday. Head coach Dabo Swinney and the team will look to bring back key pieces ahead of the highly-anticipated contest.