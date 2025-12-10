Clemson Safety Expected To Transfer, Per Report

A key member of the Clemson Tigers’ defensive backfield is expected to transfer after three seasons with the program as a starter. In a post made to his X page, Tigers safety Khalil Barnes announced that he will be entering the transfer portal.

Thank You God 🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/EZ7YR0JNLX — Khalil Barnes (@KhalilBarnes7) December 9, 2025

Over the course of three seasons, Barnes has started 30 games while totaling 139 tackles, seven interceptions and three forced fumbles.

The Athens, Georgia native saw immediate playing time upon arriving at Clemson, earning Freshman All-America honors while racking up 38 tackles, three interceptions and three forced fumbles. That season, he became the first freshman in the Dabo Swinney era to finish a season with multiple interceptions and multiple forced fumbles.

His best season with the Tigers came in 2024, when he hauled in a team-leading four interceptions, tied for the third-most in the ACC. That year, he also finished with 61 tackles and seven pass deflections

Through his first two seasons at Clemson, Barnes tallied the most interceptions in program history since Rashard Hall caught eight between 2009 and 2010.

The junior safety started nine games this season, totaling 40 tackles, two pass deflections and two tackles for loss.

His best game of the season came during Clemson’s 46-45 loss to Duke, when he made a season-high nine tackles.

After returning from an injury earlier in the season, Tigers defensive coordinator Tom Allen highlighted Barnes’ football IQ.

“He’s a special player… he really makes a defense from a communication perspective because of his experience,” Allen said. “He’s done a great job; he knows the defense. I sit in all the meetings with him, and he communicates at a high level.”

Barnes was named to the ACC Honor Roll during his first two seasons at Clemson.

As a recruit, he was a consensus three-star prospect who was originally committed to Wake Forest before ending up at Clemson.

Besides Clemson, he also took an official visit to Notre Dame and received offers from programs like Oklahoma and Georgia Tech.

Barnes is the fourth Clemson player to enter the transfer portal since the season has started, joining Keith Adams Jr., Shelton Lewis and Dee Crayton. While Lewis entered the portal earlier in the season, Adams Jr. and Crayton have all made their announcements within the past week.

On Saturday, Dec.27, the Tigers will face the Penn State Nittany Lions in the Bad Boy Mowers Pinstripe Bowl.

