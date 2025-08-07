Clemson’s Alexander Aiming to 'Make an Impact' in First Year with Tigers
CLEMSON, S.C.-- Clemson Tigers head coach Dabo Swinney isn’t particularly fond of the new transfer portal era and typically prioritizes player development of high school recruits.
However, the Tigers found a hidden gem through the portal this offseason – not just because of the product he displays on the field, but also his extensive impact on the locker room.
Inside linebacker Jeremiah Alexander entered the transfer portal at the conclusion of the 2024 season after three years at Alabama, where he appeared in 27 games and recorded just eight total tackles during his time with the Crimson Tide. Alexander was a defensive reserve and saw limited playing time while in Tuscaloosa, prompting him to seek a new home for a fresh start somewhere else.
The redshirt junior seems to have found the correct fit, expressing his initial draw to Clemson and satisfaction he’s experienced thus far as a Tiger.
“I kind of felt [like Clemson is home] when I first got here,” Alexander said at a press conference last week. “Reconnecting with Peter Woods, the relationship with Coach Swinney, just the beautiful campus I remember from high school. I’m excited to be here and I definitely would call this place home.”
Although Alexander may be new to wear the orange and purple, he’s more familiar with his Clemson teammates than many transfers normally would be.
Alexander played alongside current Clemson defensive lineman Peter Woods during their high school days in Alabaster, Ala., where he lifted Thompson (Ala.) to three consecutive state titles from 2019 until 2021. After dominating together with the Warriors, Alexander and Woods are now reunited once again at Clemson.
The Alabama native was ranked as the top-ranked prospect from the state and No. 1 edge rusher in the 2022 cycle, according to On3. Things didn’t pan out the way the former consensus five-star envisioned with the Crimson Tide, but the obstacles didn’t impair his work ethic, which is a trait many of his coaches and peers have noticed during his first few months with the program.
“If everybody worked like Jeremiah Alexander, this would be the easiest job in America,” Swinney said at last week’s press conference. “He’s unbelievable and you just pull for a kid like that.”
“His commitment is like — here’s what’s expected and he’s up here,” Swinney added as he raised his hand above his head. “He’s just a phenomenal young man. Great parents. He’s a graduate already. He’s got two years of eligibility and I’m so glad he’s here.”
Alexander responded to Swinney’s comments, and appreciates the opportunity in front of him to lead his teammates.
“It’s definitely a blessing,” Alexander said. “I just, you know, try to go 1-0 each and every day and kind of capitalize… just trying to become the best version of myself and help the guys around me.”
However, despite the recent attention, Alexander revealed how his early morning workouts – at 4 a.m. or 5 a.m. – aren’t anything new.
“It was something I did (at Alabama). It was more low-key when I was at Bama,” Alexander said. “But, when I came here, I was rooming with Peter Woods and we just kind of made it a thing just to come in and everybody else started catching onto the vibes. We got the offensive guys doing it, defensive guys doing it – just trying to go 1-0 and be the best versions of ourselves, for real.”
Alexander explained whom he inherited the value of a strong work ethic from, and the early discipline he learned at an early age.
“I would say my father,” Alexander said. “In youth league, he would have all the guys running stadiums, pushing sleds, pushing tires, just doing little things extra each and every day. So, definitely my dad probably instilled that work ethic into me. He worked two jobs growing up, so just seeing my dad always working hard – definitely has to go to him as far as where I get my work ethic from.”
He says although youth league teams don’t have summer workouts growing up, he and his teammates would be working out during the summer months ever since the young stages of elementary school.
“This was first grade… first year of playing football, right out of the gate,” Alexander continued. “My dad always just said ‘in order to be the best, you have to work like the best.’ So ever since then, we’ve always been hard working kids ever since the youth league days.”
After moving from edge rusher to inside linebacker in college, Alexander realizes the competitive nature of Clemson’s loaded defensive front seven. He is currently not projected to start for the Tigers in 2025, but aims to contribute in any way he can to help his team reach their full potential.
“I just want to come in and be able to make an impact, on and off the field,” Alexander said. “Whether that’s on special teams, whether that’s playing Sam, Mike, or Will, just trying to be a role player for the guys and just make a name for myself.”
Alexander seems to acknowledge the difficulties that come with being a transfer, but understands his role and significance of earning respect from his teammates – not just through words, but through his actions.
“When I first got here, I was in a meeting with all of the defensive staff… I just told Coach Ben (Boulware) and Coach Swinney and the rest of the guys in the meeting room that my first thing I wanted to do here was earn the respect of the guys,” Alexander said.
“Just coming in and showing the guys that I’m willing to work and put everything on the line, even though I’m new here, but I’m going to give the guys everything I have each and every day.”
A few of his teammates have already labeled Alexander as a difference maker and leader, and Alexander reiterates his appreciation for the opportunity and the constant drive to develop his squad into the “best version” of themselves.
“It’s just a blessing, man, just to be able to make an impact being a new guy here," Alexander said.
"We’re just trying to go 1-0 every day and like I said before, it’s kind of repetitive, but just become the best unit, and one team, and one goal, just become the best version of each other as possible.”