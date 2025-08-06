Rare Clemson Tigers Transfer Poised for Big Impact
It’s not often that the Clemson Tigers use the transfer portal. In fact, with only four transfers, Clemson had the least amount of transfers in the FBS. However, head coach Dabo Swinney went out of his comfort zone for defensive end Will Heldt.
The numbers were there last season, as Heldt finished with five sacks and 10 tackles for loss in 2024 for the Purdue Boilermakers, earning an All-Big Ten Honorable Mention to cap off a breakout season.
But when he entered the transfer portal, he didn’t expect to see Clemson giving him a call until Swinney FaceTimed the junior in the offseason.
“It never was a thought to me, especially because of the history with the transfers and everything,” Heldt said on Tuesday. “Getting that FaceTime from Coach Swinney was a pretty cool moment, definitely caught me by surprise, and here I am.”
The addition proves to be interesting for defensive ends coach Chris Rumph, who goes from a typical new addition in a freshman to a junior in Heldt. The 6-foot-6, 260-pound standout brings an angle of leadership from his work habits, being dubbed “Robot” by defensive lineman Peter Woods and “Terminator” by his teammates at Purdue.
“I think his leadership has been unbelievable,” Rumph said. “I think what he has done for the room, not only as a football player, but how he lives his life off the field, how he trains, how he takes care of his body, I think it was just something those guys can learn from.”
Add that with new defensive coordinator Tom Allen, Heldt describes his new coach as somebody everybody wants to play for, similar to what others have said on the team.
“He’s the best,” Heldt said. “Nobody is a better motivator than him. He’s a guy that you want to play for, you want to get to the ball for and you just want to make plays.”
Going from West Lafayette to Clemson, Heldt embraces the higher competition every day in practice, using an “iron sharpens iron” mentality when working with a defensive line that includes Woods, T.J. Parker, and DeMonte Capehart.
“In terms of practice, the intensity is amped up,” Heldt said. “Guys are just flying around, and obviously the level of competition is a step up, but I just love competing.”
Capehart, who decided to return for one more season at defensive tackle, enjoys the increased competition on the defensive line, speaking out about the closeness that the group has.
“It’s a great addition,” Capehart said. “The front we have, we value each other, we’re like a brotherhood, and we love each other. You’ve got to believe in each other before they can open up, we value each other very much.”
Heldt saw constant double teams with the Boilermakers, stifling his numbers at times. With the amount of talent around him, including some who are receiving buzz for next year’s NFL Draft, he’s excited to see the results that the defensive line will have.
“It just brings a whole other level of confidence just stepping up to the line,” he said, “knowing that we have guys like that that are going to be nightmare fuel for offensive coordinators and offensive lines around the country.
They can get after it, and I’m just excited to put it to the ACC this year and have some fun.”