Clemson's Klubnik Reportedly Seeing Draft Stock Tumble
After entering the season as a projected No. 1 overall pick and expected Heisman candidate, Cade Klubnik’s draft stock has already taken a hit after a 1-2 start, where he has failed to get much going for the Clemson Tigers’ offense.
At this point in the season, Klubnik’s 59.2 completion percentage is lower than his average in any of his previous three years at Clemson, and his interception count is already halfway to his total from last year.
It may be early in the season, but NFL teams are already taking note of the top performers in college football as they continue their around-the-clock scouting processes.
In a recent NFL Draft-centered article put together by ESPN, Draft analyst Matt Miller mentioned that NFL scouts are beginning to withdraw their interest in Klubnik.
“Clemson quarterback Cade Klubnik had summer hype as a first-rounder, but NFL scouts are backpedaling faster than the cornerbacks he faces,” Miller wrote. “One AFC East scout said: 'I think he's a Day 3 guy, and you saw why today. When his weapons were missing [including Antonio Williams], he looked average. OK arm, OK processing speed. Way too overhyped.'"
This season, Klubnik has thrown for 633 yards (11th most in ACC), three touchdowns and three interceptions.
That said, he is also missing his top returning wide receiver from last year, his starting left tackle, Ryan Leigh, and Elyjiah Thurmon, who started the season opener at right guard in place of Walker Parks, Clemson’s All-ACC guard who has also missed time this year.
ESPN’s article briefly mentions Williams’ absence, but conveniently breezes past the rest of the team’s injuries as if most players wouldn't be negatively affected by those circumstances. Based on Clemson’s two losses happening at the last second, it’s not out of the realm of possibility to assume that the Tigers could have been undefeated without these injuries.
Klubnik is off to a slow start, but it’s worth remembering that he rebounded from a rough sophomore campaign to post one of the most prolific seasons in program history as a junior. Last year, Klubnik’s 36 total passing touchdowns tied for the second-most in program history, and his 4,102 all-purpose yards were the second-most in the country.
The senior quarterback has already shown the nation what he is capable of, it’s now a matter of being able to replicate it when the Tigers have their backs against the wall. As some of Clemson’s top players recover from their injuries
If Klubnik can return to form, he could work his way back into being projected as a first-round pick.