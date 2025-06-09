Clemson QB taken No.1 Overall In ESPN 2026 NFL Mock Draft
Fresh off one of the best single-season quarterbacking performances in school history (second-most touchdowns in a season, seventh-most passing yards), Clemson Tigers quarterback Cade Klubnik seems poised to take the college football world by storm next season.
In ESPN Jordan Reid’s 2026 mock draft, he predicted that Klubnik will go first overall in the 2026 NFL Draft. While analyzing the Tigers quarterback, Reid explained that Klubnik’s well-rounded skill set makes him a top prospect.
“Klubnik maintains a strong platform while going through his reads and is consistent no matter the defensive structure,” Reid said. “He also has the mobility to escape pressure, but he has B-level arm strength, so it will be important for him to show that he can throw into tight windows this season. His game reminds me a lot of Bo Nix.”
Last season, Klubnik threw for 3,639 yards, 36 touchdowns and just six interceptions while leading Clemson to the first round of the College Football Playoff.
Some of his best performances came against top-tier competition. Klubnik threw for 336 yards and three touchdowns in the CFP against No. 5 Texas, and also threw for 262 yards, four touchdowns, and no interceptions in Clemson’s ACC Championship win over SMU.
Another key factor in projecting Klubnik’s potential success is the return of Clemson’s top three wide receivers, Bryant Wesco Jr., Antonio Williams, and T.J. Moore. According to Pro Football Focus, Wesco Jr. is the seventh-best returning wide receiver in college football next season.
As he enters his senior season, he already ranks among the top five in program history for career passing yards (7,180) and passing touchdowns (57). If Klubnik can manage to build off his success from last season, he could emerge as the consensus favorite to be selected No.1 overall.