Clemson's Lawsuit Against ACC Gets Major Update
Clemson filed a complaint against the Atlantic Coast Conference on March 19 over the conference's grant of rights deal and withdrawal penalty. With conferences changing left and right in college sports, Clemson looks to be making sure that they can leave if needed.
When Clemson filed their initial complaint, the ACC responded with a countersuit in Mecklenburg County, North Carolina, a day later.
According to Derrian Carter of Greenville News, Clemson is seeking damages from the ACC over alleged false statements regarding its media rights.
The decision to sue the ACC, similar to Florida State, was viewed as a step for both to leave the conference.
There was a major update to the countersuit on Wednesday, according to David Hale of ESPN.
Hale reported that Judge Louis Bledsoe, who's also overseeing the ACC's suit against Florida State, ruled that the ACC had jurisdiction to file its suit.
"The only court that has jurisdiction over FSU, Clemson, and the ACC -- and thus the only court that can assure a consistent, uniform interpretation of the Grant of Rights Agreements and the ACC's Constitution and Bylaws, the determinations at the core of the Pending Actions -- is a North Carolina court," Bledsoe wrote in his decision.
Florida State was denied by Bledsoe.
However, according to Hale, the only difference is that Clemson filed its case before the ACC responded. The ACC filed its suit against FSU before the Seminoles filed theirs.
"As the court found, Clemson does not challenge whether the ACC Grant of Rights is valid or enforceable. This recognizes the ACC's consistent position that the 2013 and 2016 Grant of Rights are valid and enforceable agreements that each of our members entered into voluntarily, with full knowledge of their terms."
Hale added that this latest ruling means all four cases will proceed in three different jurisdictions: FSU vs. the ACC in Leon County, Florida; Clemson vs. the ACC in Pickens County, South Carolina; and the ACC's suits against the Seminoles and Tigers in Mecklenburg County, North Carolina.
Clemson has stated in the past that their lawsuit isn't because they want to leave the ACC. However, the expectation is that they could do so depending on what happens in the courtroom.
This is just the start of something serious, and it'll continue on Friday as Clemson and the ACC meet in court in Pickens County for another hearing about the suit.