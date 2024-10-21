Clemson’s Strength of Schedule Under Scrutiny Amid College Football Playoff Chances
Clemson has played excellent football over the past month and a half, winning six straight games. Sitting at 6-1 overall and 5-0 in the ACC, Clemson looks to be in an excellent position to make the College Football Playoff.
A few issues could arise for Clemson throughout the remainder of the season. If they don't win the ACC Championship Game, their chances of getting into the 12-team playoff picture might be difficult.
Their resume, compared to other teams, isn't exactly great.
However, it's also fair to point out that many other teams have lost games to teams much worse than Georgia.
A lot would have to play out for them to get in as a two-loss team, but if their losses are only against Georgia and, let's say, Miami in the title game, would the committee keep them out?
There's an argument against it, posing some worries moving forward.
ESPN's Kyle Bonagura has them as the No. 9 seed in the CFP but highlighted their strength of schedule as an issue.
"The Tigers held off a feisty Virginia team Saturday to earn their sixth straight win since a season-opening loss to Georgia. As good as Clemson has looked during its winning streak, though, the committee will recognize that Virginia is the only opponent Clemson has defeated with a winning record. None of Clemson's wins are against ranked teams, and four opponents have four losses each (FSU has six). Most, if not all, of the contenders ranked ahead of Clemson are either undefeated or have a better résumé."
Clemson's schedule will get a bit tougher in the last five games of the regular season. In mid-November, they'll take on a ranked Pittsburgh team and play South Carolina in the final game of the regular season in a non-conference matchup.
"Clemson's schedule becomes more challenging in November, as two of its next three games are on the road, and all three opponents -- Louisville, Virginia Tech and Pittsburgh -- are above .500... If Clemson has a second loss -- and doesn't win the ACC -- it's going to need help to earn an at-large bid because its schedule is No. 53 in the country."
It'll likely come down to their performance in the remainder of ACC play. Winning the ACC Championship Game is more important than anything else.
If they win the title game, they'll receive an automatic bid, making it impossible for the committee to have the final say.
If not, the committee could show its SEC bias and keep two ACC teams out of the picture.