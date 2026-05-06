Clemson Offers Three-Star Cornerback, Schedules Official Visit

Just one day after offering former Alabama commit and three-star cornerback Nash Johnson III, the Clemson Tigers and defensive backs coach Mike Reed pulled the trigger on another up-and-coming talent.

On Monday evening, Brandon ‘Slim’ Leavell announced that he had received an offer from Clemson while on an unofficial visit this past weekend. His official visit with the program is scheduled for May 29-31, the biggest recruiting weekend of the year.

The Madison, Tennessee, native holds a three-star rating across all major sites aside from ESPN, though his positional designation varies by platform.

The 247Sports Composite lists him as an athlete, ranking him No. 598 overall, No. 44 among ATHs and No. 28 in Tennessee. On3, meanwhile, slots him at cornerback — his projected position at the next level — placing him No. 727 nationally, No. 76 at the position and No. 30 in the state.

During his junior campaign at Goodpasture Christian School this past season, he took snaps at both wide receiver and cornerback, logging 35 catches for 735 yards and 12 touchdowns while adding 4 interceptions on defense.

Standing at 6-foot-2 and 175 pounds, Leavell’s player profile fits exactly what Clemson defensive coordinator Tom Allen is looking for in a cornerback: long, fast and physical.

Regarding his recruitment, it was relatively slow until this past spring, when he picked up all 24 of his offers in the span of three months. Most recently, though, the traction has turned up even more, receiving offers from Power Four schools like Florida, Auburn, Ole Miss and Indiana.

He’s taken two unofficial visits to Knoxville, Tennessee since the staff extended an offer in late February. His only other reported unofficials were to Gainesville, Florida, where he picked up an offer, and Clemson, as mentioned previously.

As of now, his official visit schedule, in order, includes: Tennessee (May 21-23), Clemson (May 29-31), NC State (June 5-7), Florida State (June 12-14) and Florida (June 18-20).

The Tigers appear to have the lead in the race for Leavell, with On3’s Recruiting Prediction Machine giving the program a 28.4% chance to land the three-star talent. Tennessee (19%), Florida State (16.2%), NC State (13.5%) and Florida (13.5%) all trail. Still, the predictions are subject to change with official visits on the horizon.

Should Leavell ultimately choose elsewhere, other cornerback targets to keep an eye on include four-star Jayden Aparicio-Bailey, who has Clemson in his top five, and four-star Bryce Williams, who has the Tigers in his top six and recently landed an offer from the program.