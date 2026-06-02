Clemson Secures Third Edge Rusher of 2027 Class

On Tuesday afternoon, defensive end JiQuan Rogers locked in his commitment with Clemson, choosing the Tigers over Colorado, Georgia Tech, Arkansas and Florida, as first reported by On3's Hayes Fawcett.

He becomes the third edge rusher to join the class alongside four-star Santana Harvey and four-star Desmond Malpress, who committed just yesterday.

Rogers is rated a three-star prospect and ranks as the No. 1,028 overall player, the No. 84 player at his position and the No. 41 recruit in the state of Alabama, according to the 247Sports Composite.

BREAKING: Class of 2027 EDGE JiQuan Rogers has Committed to Clemson, he tells me for @Rivals



The 6’3 225 EDGE chose the Tigers over Florida, Florida State, and Arkansas



“I’m All In”https://t.co/4NEd962Hrd pic.twitter.com/BP6kSfJpJJ — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) June 2, 2026

Standing at 6-foot-3, 225 pounds, Rogers first got his name out on the recruiting scene by having a dominant junior campaign at Ramsay High School in Birmingham, Alabama, where he finished with 36 tackles, 11 for a loss, seven sacks and one fumble recovery touchdown.

The breakout performance led to him receiving his first Division I offer from FCS program North Alabama in late January, followed by a handful of Group of Six schools, including Kennesaw State, Tulane, Western Kentucky, among others.

Clemson was his first Power Four offer, extended in mid-April following an unofficial visit that weekend. The Tigers' interest quickly caught the attention of other programs, with Colorado, Florida State, Florida, Georgia Tech, and several others soon offering the three-star talent as well.

Rogers then set up an official visit schedule that included: Clemson (May 29), Colorado (June 5), Georgia Tech (June 12), Arkansas (June 19) and Florida (June 26).

However, before he could even set foot on Clemson's campus, expert predictions started rolling in that Rogers would end up with the program. On Monday, On3's Chad Simmons logged his respective predictions, with Steve Wiltfong and Clemson247's Cory Fravel following suit the next day. The most recent expert prediction was by Clemson247's Austin Hannon, who logged his on Friday morning.

Ultimately, all four experts were right in making their decisions, as Rogers is now officially in the fold, joining a top 10 class nationally that boasts 20 other prospects.

While Clemson is likely only to take 3-4 players at the position, there are still a handful of players left on the board. The top recruit is Cahron Wheeler, who included Clemson in his final six back in April, and was on campus this past weekend. There is also four-star Justin Weeks, who officially visited this past weekend but hasn't earned an offer, as well as three-star Elijah Cox, who was in Tigertown this past weekend.

Additionally, in two weeks, Clemson will also host three-star Andrew Rogers, who has not yet received an offer, and three-star Kalib Spivey, who is trending toward the Tigers after including them in his top four nearly two weeks ago.