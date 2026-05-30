What Clemson Tigers Are Getting in New Commit Santana Harvey

In the late hours of Friday night, Clemson football added its 15th commitment from the 2027 class, bringing in edge rusher Santana Harvey.

The four-star standout from Lakeland, Florida, is currently on campus for the Tigers’ massive official visit weekend. It only needed him a day into the weekend to pledge his commitment for the next handful of seasons.

BREAKING: Four-Star EDGE Santana Harvey has Committed to Clemson, he tells me for @Rivals



The 6’4 230 EDGE from Lakeland, FL chose the Tigers over Notre Dame, Colorado, and Georgia Tech



“If not me than who #HUMBLEBEAST”⁰⁰https://t.co/D3RlvwUs5X pic.twitter.com/8dKqNKRVbV — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) May 30, 2026

Harvey is the No. 32 edge rusher from the 2027 cycle, according to On3. He is a top 30 player from the state of Florida, and he is the first edge rusher that Clemson has picked up for the cycle.

However, his tape brings plenty of upside and excitement to Chris Rumph’s position group for seasons to come.

Harvey played on either side of the edge for the Lakeland Dreadnaughts over this past season, using tremendous speed to pick his gaps to get to the quarterback. He also came off the edge a lot quicker than his matchups on the offensive line, leading to 20 tackles for loss, 12 sacks, two pass breakups and a fumble recovery in his junior year.

Not only does he have quickness, but his power makes him a threat on defense for the Tigers. Harvey’s strong hands do enough to get enough space to get around blockers to blow up plays in the backfield, or even record sacks in the process.

The newest Clemson commit brings a rare combination of speed and power. @santanaharvey_0 is a well rounded defensive end https://t.co/aidYAove9m pic.twitter.com/ZwGZzfCphS — William Cockerill (@walkonmoose) May 30, 2026

Having a 6-foot-5, 225-pound frame is also a major plus. Expect the weight to change as he adjusts to the college level, but his measurables are promising has Harvey had success batting down passes from the line of scrimmage.

247Sports Director of Scouting Andrew Ivins sees those tools as well, being a raw prospect that will stand out to college coaches. However, he does say that he must “continue to soak up coaching in coming years to reach his full potential.”

Fortunately, he will be coached hard under Rumph, a coach who has seen plenty of defensive ends reach the NFL Draft over his two tenures with the Tigers. Most recently, he had T.J. Parker followed that trajectory, being a Day 2 selection in the 2026 NFL Draft.

The same could happen with rising senior Will Heldt, who led the team in sacks and tackles for loss in 2025.

Overall, Harvey is a great addition to Clemson’s 2027 class. The highly coveted Florida target chose the Tigers over the likes of Notre Dame, Colorado and Georgia Tech, among others, and his tangibles deliver promise that the defensive ends room in Tigertown will be in good hands for years to come.

The best part is, there are more expected commitments yet to happen.