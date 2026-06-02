Clemson Sends Out First Two Offers for 2028 Class

While Clemson continues to ride a hot stretch on the 2027 recruiting trail — picking up 12 commits in the last 15 days — the annual Dabo Swinney Football Camp kicks off today.

There are two one-day camp slates on June 2 and 3, followed by a two-day overnight camp June 5-6, and both sessions come with the likelihood of a fresh wave of offers in the 2028 recruiting class.

While no offers have been sent out directly from camp performances yet, the Tigers already have their eyes on two specific prospects, both of whom earned their offers yesterday. That said, here’s a quick rundown of both blue-chip recruits.

DE Asher Ghioto

Ghioto is one of the most coveted players in the 2028 class, with him earning a five-star rating and ranking as the No. 3 overall player, the No. 1 player at his position and the No. 3 recruit in the state of Florida, according to the 247Sports Composite. He holds 58 total offers.

The offer comes as no surprise, though, as Clemson and Ghioto have built a strong relationship over the past year or so. In 2025, the five-star edge rusher visited campus for Dabo Swinney’s Football Camp, as well as the Clemson vs. LSU season-opener in August. Most recently, he visited for the program’s annual Elite Retreat in March.

The consistency was fueled in part by his connection to true freshman wide receiver and top 2026 commit Naeem Burroughs, who played alongside Ghioto at The Bolles School in Jacksonville, Florida. Considering the familiarity, it made it all the more fitting when the 6-foot-5 defensive end took to X to announce his offer from the program.

While the relationship surely has played a part, the numbers speak for themselves. Ghioto has racked up 150 tackles, 56 tackles for a loss and 30 sacks across his first two years — including a dominant sophomore campaign in 2025 that saw him tally 35 tackles for a loss and 23 of those sacks.

LB Jay Schell

Schell is one of the top prospects at the linebacker position for the class of 2028, as he’s rated a four-star prospect and ranks as the No. 118 overall player, the No. 9 player at his position and the No. 17 recruit in the state of Georgia, according to the Rivals Industry. He holds 39 total offers.

Similar to Ghioto, the 6-foot-3, 215-pound backer has a longstanding relationship with Clemson, visiting three times in 2025 and three more in 2026, with his most recent trip coming yesterday, when he ultimately landed his offer.

Schell attends Rabun Gap-Nacoochee High School in Georgia, the same school as newly reclassified 2027 defensive lineman Segun Alexander, a Clemson target with an official visit scheduled for June 12-14.

During his sophomore season this past year, the four-star talent logged 77 tackles, 14 for a loss, 12 QB hurries, three sacks, one forced fumble, one pass deflection and one fumble recovery across 12 contests.

As it stands, the Tigers appear to be the front-runner in the early process of his recruitment, with the Rivals Prediction Machine logging a 20.1% chance for the program to land Schell.