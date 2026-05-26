Clemson Set to Host Reclassified Four-Star DL for Official Visit

The Clemson Tigers have been hot on the recruiting trail recently, landing four commitments within the past week or so, and with the program’s official visit schedule approaching, they’re showing no signs of slowing down.

On Sunday afternoon, defensive lineman Segun Alexander released his five official visits, including Clemson among the group, as first reported by On3’s Chad Simmons. His schedule goes as follows: Cal (May 29-31), Texas A&M (June 5-7), Clemson (June 12-14), Vanderbilt (June 16-18) and Notre Dame (June 19-21).

Alexander is rated a four-star prospect and ranks as the No. 318 overall player, the No. 33 player at his position and the No. 35 recruit in the state of Georgia, according to the Rivals Industry.

NEWS: DL Segun Alexander made headlines recently when reclassified up to 2027. His phone has been blowing up and he’s locked in five OVs.



The latest: https://t.co/BiJ4FidLNS pic.twitter.com/R6mJ5uvMnN — ChadSimmons (@ChadSimmons_) May 24, 2026

The 6-foot-4, 270-pound lineman is one of the more intriguing prospects in the 2027 class, as he originally wasn’t even a part of it.

Nearly two weeks ago, Alexander announced that he’d be reclassifying from the 2028 class to 2027. He made the decision after going on multiple unofficial visits to different programs and hearing that coaches were willing to take him as a 2027, according to On3's Simmons. While he always wanted to reclass, this feedback allowed him to do so.

However, Clemson and Dabo Swinney were early to the punch, hosting him for an unofficial visit in early April that ultimately led to an offer. The program being early, along with the four others, helped them get him back for an official visit. Although he says other schools aren’t shut out, the five he chose are the ones he’s had on his mind most.

Since the accelerated process began, Alexander’s phone has been blown up by programs that have and haven’t offered. And while a lot is going on due to his reclassification, he still wants to take his time.

When talking about Clemson and what stands out to him, Alexander told On3’s Simmons that it’s the culture and development paving the way, detailing success outside of football and that it won’t be easy to adjust, but it will be worth it in the end.

As mentioned before, Alexander doesn’t want to rush his process, but he does want to make a decision before his senior year starts, as most recruits do.

Regarding other targets at the position, four-star Seth Tillman has Clemson among his top five and will be on campus for an official visit alongside Alexander — he will make his decision on July 11.