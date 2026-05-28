Former Clemson Commit Reshuffles His Top Six Programs

If you've been following Clemson and the broader recruiting landscape over the past few months, you know it's been a whirlwind of shifting schedules, updated lists, and constant change. That trend has shown no signs of slowing down, even as official visit season gets underway.

On Monday, defensive back Seth Williams named his renewed top six schools, including Clemson alongside Florida, Georgia, Ohio State, Michigan and Florida State, as first reported by Recruit NEGA's Jordan Harris.

Originally, in April, Williams dropped his top six schools, and the Tigers and Gators were still included, but the other four were Penn State, Vanderbilt, Pittsburgh and Syracuse.

The highly-touted safety is rated a three-star prospect and ranks as the No. 849 overall player, the No. 87 player at his position and the No. 103 recruit in the state of Georgia, according to the 247Sports Composite.

Had to check in with 3⭐️ DB Seth Williams. And he tells me his favorite six schools so far. @SethWilliams9_ pic.twitter.com/RDwd836NPh — Coach Jordan Harris (@BigSkippin_75) May 25, 2026

Williams has been one of the fastest rising prospects in the 2027 class following a breakout junior campaign at Lakeside High School in Atlanta, Georgia. The 6-foot-3, 190-pound prospect recorded 73 tackles, five for a loss, five pass breakups, two interceptions and one forced fumble.

To put into perspective just how much he's risen over the past few months, his first offer came from Tulane at the end of January. Now, he sits with 53 total offers heading into the first weekend of his official visit schedule.

Clemson was his 10th Power Four offer, which came back in late March following an unofficial visit. He also made it out earlier that month for the program's annual Elite Retreat. Once he received his offer from the Tigers, he decided to commit on the spot; however, just two weeks later, he reversed his decision and decommitted.

As mentioned earlier, he then released his top six schools a week later, including Clemson among the five others, all of which had been among the first major programs to offer him. Since then, though, he's added over a dozen more offers to his recruitment sheet, including some from the most prominent schools in the country, like Indiana, Georgia, Ohio State and LSU.

Those increasing amounts of offers ultimately led him to where we stand today.

Now, Clemson looks to persuade Williams into re-making his initial choice while in attendance for the program's big official visit weekend. If he makes it without committing, he'll then head to Georgia on June 5, followed by Florida (June 11) and Ohio State (June 19).

If he doesn't end up pledging to the Tigers, other defensive backs on the board include four-star Ta'Shawn Poole, who included Clemson in his top six and will be on campus this weekend, and four-star Jayden Aparicio-Bailey, who listed Clemson in his final five and will also be on campus this weekend.