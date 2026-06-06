Clemson Sends Out Legacy Offer to Brother of Sophomore Offensive Lineman

While Clemson is still focused on landing more playmakers — and keeping those already committed — in the 2027 class, there have already been multiple offers sent out for the 2028 class. Five-star Asher Ghioto and four-star Jay Schell were the first, and now we have a legacy offer.

On Friday evening, edge rusher Quinn Jacobs announced that he received an offer from Clemson after impressing at the annual Dabo Swinney Football Camp. He is the brother of Tigers sophomore offensive lineman Brayden Jacobs and the son of New York Giants all-time rushing touchdown leader Brandon Jacobs.

Jacobs is a three-star prospect and ranks as the No. 637 overall player, the No. 61 player at his position and the No. 69 player in the state of Georgia, according to the Rivals Industry.

Jacobs is very familiar with the Clemson staff and campus as a whole, having first visited in the summer of 2023 for Dabo Swinney's three-day camp. He then returned last year for the camp while also making it down for the Tigers' season-opener against LSU nearly three months later.

The 6-foot-3, 245-pound defensive end had a solid first season with Blessed Trinity Catholic after transferring from Buford High School ahead of his sophomore year. The performance culminated in several offers from Division I schools, including Wake Forest, Kentucky, Kansas, North Carolina, Samford, Western Kentucky, and now Clemson.

The most impressive part of Jacobs' game is his speed for his size and position, most recently clocking a 4.5-second shuttle time and a 4.7-second 40-yard dash.

The Tigers look to be the front-runner for the talented edge rusher as of now. According to the Rivals Prediction Machine, the program has a 87.7% chance of landing Jacobs and pairing him up with his brother, with Kentucky (4.8%), Wake Forest (4.1%) and North Carolina (3.4%) trailing.

However, it's still extremely early in the recruiting process and it's almost certain that more schools will come calling for the three-star edge rusher, especially if he has a breakout junior campaign with the Titans.

As of now, the only 2028 edge rusher holding an offer from Clemson is five-star Asher Ghioto, who recorded 35 tackles for a loss and 23 sacks as a sophomore in 2025. Ghioto is a consensus top-10 player in his class and the former teammate of Clemson true freshman Naeem Burroughs, both of whom attended The Bolles School in Jacksonville, Florida.