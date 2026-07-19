Sammy Brown Talks Kobe McCloud's Development Amid Clemson's Linebacker Depth Concerns

Fifth-year linebacker Kobe McCloud — who's the projected starter alongside Preseason All-American Sammy Brown — and the position group as a whole have been one of the biggest questions of the offseason.

The main reason is that the 225-pound backer has logged just 346 snaps over the past four years, with a bulk of those coming as a backup in 2025.

Other players at the position include fifth-year Jeremiah Alexander — who is still competing for the starting job — fifth-year Fletcher Cothran, third-year C.J. Kubah-Taylor, third-year Drew Woodaz, second-year Logan Anderson, first-year Brayden Reilly and multiple walk-ons.

With all of these players receiving little to no playing time in their Clemson careers, aside from Alexander, it's clear that the program enters 2026 with a major depth problem at the position.

That said, Clemson Tigers on SI asked Brown what he's seen from McCloud's development over the offseason, and he had nothing but good words to say about his older teammate, describing him as "savvy."

"Kobe has really taken the next step in his journey," he said at ACC Kickoff on Thursday. "The biggest thing about Kobe is that he really, really understands who he is as a player. He's not gonna run the fastest 40 on the team, but he's savvy. I mean, he can make plays on the football field, and I think that's something he's really learned to understand about himself."

There's been a lot of turnover on the defensive side for the Tigers this past offseason, with one of those key losses being linebacker Wade Woodaz, who the Houston Texans selected in the fourth round of the 2026 NFL Draft.

With head coach Dabo Swinney and his staff finally delving into the portal and acquiring the most transfers in program history, they also looked to get a replacement for Woodaz to play alongside Brown.

That replacement was supposed to be Cal transfer and ACC Defensive Rookie of the Year Luke Ferrelli. However, that move kicked off a two-week saga that ended with Ole Miss and head coach Pete Golding allegedly tampering with the rising sophomore linebacker.

He initially looked set to become a Tiger, even signing his scholarship, participating in team workouts and attending classes at the University before re-entering the portal on the final day available and signing with the Rebels instead — leaving Clemson with quite literally no other options.

Despite the offseason turbulence, Brown and McCloud are now the tandem Clemson is banking on to anchor its linebacker corps in 2026. Fans and media alike will get their first real look at how that pairing — and the rest of the depth chart — holds up when the Tigers open fall camp on August 6.