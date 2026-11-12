Clemson Set to Face Georgia Tech’s Two-Quarterback Rotation

After suffering a devastating loss to LSU in its season-opener, Clemson decided to roll out two quarterbacks: redshirt junior Christopher Vizzina, the initial starter, and true freshman Tait Reynolds.

The two-quarterback approach didn’t last long, though, as Vizzina fractured his elbow against Georgia Southern in Week 2, leaving Reynolds to take over as the starter for the rest of the season.

Now, the Tigers will get a taste of their own medicine this weekend, as Georgia Tech head coach Brent Key has announced the Yellow Jackets will play two quarterbacks in Death Valley.

“Yeah, we’ll see both of those guys,” he stated on Thursday. “Not necessarily by series, but how we feel like those guys can get in and execute what they do the best to help give us a chance to win.”

The more renowned quarterback in the ACC rival’s room is Indiana transfer Alberto Mendoza, the younger brother of 2025 Heisman winner and No. 1 overall NFL Draft pick Fernando Mendoza.

As a redshirt freshman last season, Mendoza would often come in during blowouts and impress in limited action, completing 75% of his passes for 286 yards, five touchdowns and one interception while adding 190 yards and one touchdown on the ground.

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Following the departure of his brother, he decided to enter the transfer portal, ranking as a top 50 player at his position, and ultimately committed to the Yellow Jackets; however, the season hasn’t gone exactly as planned for Mendoza.

Through the first seven weeks, the 6-foot-2 dual threat struggled, completing 71% of his passes for over 1,500 yards, nine touchdowns and four interceptions while getting nothing done on the ground.

During the team’s Week 8 contest against Boston College, Mendoza had arguably his worst performance of the year, throwing for under 200 yards and two interceptions. This led to backup redshirt freshman Grady Adamson coming in for the last drive of the game, where he completed seven of nine passes for 73 yards and one touchdown.

Since then, they’ve continued to alternate, but it hasn’t helped much as both have combined for just 384 passing yards, two touchdowns and one interception in the team’s blowout losses to Duke and Louisville.

Nonetheless, the Yellow Jackets will continue to use both as needed, especially considering the Tigers have one of the best defenses they’ve faced all year.

“This is a really good defense we’re going against on the road. It’s a loud stadium. So, you know, some continuity matters in that regard as well,” Key finished. “But both of them have got things that they do well, and that we can benefit the team with. So, both of those guys are ready to play and, you know, I would imagine we’d see both of them on Saturday.”

Clemson returns to Death Valley this weekend in hopes of getting revenge on the Yellow Jackets, who upset the Tigers in Atlanta last season. Kickoff is set for 12:30 p.m. on The CW Network.