Seahawks vs. Raiders Odds Make Major Shift With Fernando Mendoza Set to Make First Career Start

Whispers were growing as we approached the NFL Trade Deadline that the Minnesota Vikings would come to an agreement with the Las Vegas Raiders to bring Kirk Cousins back to help fix their quarterback situation.

It was then announced with less than two hours to go before the official deadline that the deal had been made, and Cousins is set to return to Minnesota.

Trade: The Raiders are trading QB Kirk Cousins to the Vikings, per @rapsheet and me. pic.twitter.com/7Hxjt6TyR5 — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 10, 2026

The betting market reacted immediately to the news. The Vikings' odds have shifted, and the Raiders' odds are moving ahead of their Week 10 game against the defending Super Bowl Champions.

With Cousins now gone, the Raiders will start their rookie quarterback and the No. 1 pick in the NFL Draft, Fernando Mendoza. Mendoza was the 2025-26 Heisman Trophy winner, leading the Indiana Hoosiers to their first national championship in school history. Now, he'll lead the Raiders for the remainder of the season.

Let's remember that the Raiders still have a shot at the playoffs, entering Week 10 with a 4-5 record. Unfortunately, Las Vegas's odds against the Seahawks have dropped since the news broke.

Let's take a look.

Raiders vs. Seahawks Updated Odds

Odds via BetMGM Sportsbook

Odds Before Trade Odds After Trade Spread Seahawks -3.5 (-110) Seahawks -6.5 (-108) Moneyline Seahawks -190 Seahawks -275 Total 43 40.5

The market has significantly adjusted with the expectation the Raiders' offense won't produce as much with Mendoza at quarterback. The spread has moved three points towards the Seahawks and they've moved from -190 to -275 on the moneyline. The total has dropped 2.5 points from 43 to 40.5.

This isn't exactly an easy game for Mendoza to begin his NFL career with. The Seahawks are one of the most dominant defenses in the NFL and are coming off a performance where they limited the Arizona Cardinals to just three points.

The game will kick-off at 4:05 pm ET in Las Vegas.

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