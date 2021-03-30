Clemson Spring Game: What to Watch for at Quarterback

All eyes will be on D.J. Uiagalelei in Clemson's spring game this weekend as the young sophomore gets set to take over full-time for legendary quarterback Trevor Lawrence.

Uiagalelei shined last season in a reserve role, which included making two starts for an unavailable Lawrence, and head coach Dabo Swinney has raved about the young quarterback's dedication this spring.

However, he isn't the only quarterback the Tigers have on the roster that will be worth watching on Saturday.

Here are three things to keep an eye on during Saturday's public and televised scrimmage:

1. Uiagalelei Era Begins: This is now Uiagalelei's team. Swinney has talked multiple times about how smooth the transition has been going as the Tigers move on from Trevor Lawrence. This weekend will be the first chance fans get to see how the sophomore quarterback looks as the full-time starter. There isn't a ton that can gleaned from a spring scrimmage but how the young player takes command of the offense and how teammates respond to Uiagalelei will be things worth keeping an eye on.

2. Puma's progression: The last time Taisun Phommachanh was seen on the field, the young quarterback was still struggling in the Tigers' offense. However, Phommachanh isn't a young player any longer. He's now heading into his third season in the program and on multiple occasions this spring Swinney has noted that the junior quarterback's progression will be critical to the team's success next season. There is very little experienced depth at quarterback and Clemson needs Phommachanh to start producing now.

3. Walk-on wonder: Hunter Helms made a name for himself amongst the Clemson fanbase last season as a true freshman. In three games Helms hit on 9-12 passes for 77 yards and two touchdowns. By all accounts, he has kept up that impressive play this spring. In the scrimmages to date, he has unofficially thrown seven touchdown passes, the most of any other quarterback this spring. It will interesting to see if he can keep up that pace and even more interesting if he once again outshines Phommachanh.

