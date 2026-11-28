Clemson football is about to kick off its final regular-season game of the season against the South Carolina Gamecocks. However, the Tigers will be without a critical piece to their offense.

Junior wide receiver T.J. Moore is out for the contest with the Gamecocks on Saturday, wearing street clothes during the Tigers’ warmup at the beginning of the afternoon. There have been rumblings about an apparent injury for quite some time, and that will lead him to not play in Clemson’s final home game of the season.

With the Palmetto Bowl not being an in-conference game, we didn’t have a mandatory availability report entering the contest. So, it led to a late scratch of one of the focal points of Clemson’s offense.

Moore is second on the team in receptions and receiving yards for the program this season, recording 43 receptions for 443 yards. He’s also the only receiver on the team who has a touchdown on the season, being a focal point of getting the Clemson offense going over the course of the season so far.

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So, who will be taking his place on Saturday? Head coach Dabo Swinney has several options.

It’s expected to be true freshman Gordon Sellars III, who has continued to pick up an extended role down the stretch of this season and had two receptions in the win over Duke last Friday night. He will be the receiver out wide for fifth-year quarterback Trent Pearman, who will need plenty of help from the group on Saturday.

Clemson’s also expected to get senior Tyler Brown back, who’s missed the last few games with various injuries. Brown is third on the team in receptions and receiving yards and is a big threat in the slot for the program’s offense. A Greenville native, there will be an extra edge to Brown in a game that he grew up watching.

Behind Moore in the depth chart, along with Sellars, are sophomore Juju Preston and fifth-year wideout Tristan Smith. Fans could potentially see those players see extended roles in the matchup with South Carolina.

Although the standout receiver is missing one of the most important games of the year, the state championship, Clemson is expected to have others step up in Moore’s place. Swinney needs a stable offense on Saturday if it wants to take down the Gamecocks for the first time at home since the 2018 season.

Kickoff is set for 3 p.m. and the game will be broadcast on ESPN2.