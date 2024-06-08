Clemson Star Is Long-Shot Bet In Early Heisman Trophy Odds
Clemson Tigers star Cade Klubnik enters the 2024 season as their incumbent starting quarterback. With that comes Heisman Trophy odds.
On Wednesday BetMGM updated its 2024 Heisman odds and published its handles on betting so far.
Georgia quarterback Carson Beck remained the front runner at +750 after opening at +800. Behind him was Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers at +800 (opened at +800), followed by Oregon quarterback Dillon Gabriel at +900 (opened at +800), Alabama quarterback Jalen Milroe at +1000 (opened at +800) and Ohio State quarterback Will Howard at +1400 (opened at +1400).
Right now, Klubnik looks like a long-shot play for the trophy, though his odds have improved.
He opened betting at +3500 and now has +3000 odds.
He’s trading low with bettors. Just 0.2 perecent of BetMGM’s tickets for the Heisman are on Klubick with a handle of 2.5 percent.
The Austin, Texas, native, who played his prep ball at highly-respected Texas power Westlake, is coming off a sophomore season in which he started all 13 games and threw for 2,844 yards, 19 touchdowns and nine interceptions. He completed 290 passes last season, fourth-most for a single season in Clemson history.
The Tigers have never had a Heisman Trophy winner.
Clemson will open the season on Aug. 31 against the Georgia Bulldogs at Mercedes Benz Stadium in Atlanta. Following that, the Tigers play their next three games at home against Appalachian State on Sept. 7, against NC State on Sept. 21 and against Stanford on Sept. 28.
In October the Tigers get their shot at defending ACC champion Florida State on Oct. 5 in Tallahassee. Clemson continues the month at Wake Forest on Oct. 12 and at home against Virginia on Oct. 19.
November sees Clemson host Louisville on Nov. 2, go to Virginia Tech on Nov. 9, travel to Pitt on Nov. 16, host The Citadel on Nov. 23 and wrap up the regular season at home against South Carolina on Nov. 30.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
