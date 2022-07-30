Clemson Star named to Steelers' Hall of Honors Class of 2022

CLEMSON, S.C. -- The late Ray Mathews, who played on two of the greatest teams in Clemson history, was named to the Pittsburgh Steelers' Hall of Honors Class of 2022 on Saturday.

After finishing his Clemson career in the 1951 Orange Bowl, Mathews was drafted by the Steelers at No. 81 overall in the seventh round of the 1951 NFL Draft.

"I remember people talking about Ray. I know my dad and grandfather used to talk about him and thought he was a great player," said Steelers President Art Rooney II in a press release.

Mathews played in Pittsburgh before the Steelers reached their glory years, but he brought his share of glory to the Steelers with his play during nine seasons in the black and gold.

The former Clemson star played for the Steelers from 1951-'59. He finished his Steelers career with 230 receptions for 3,919 yards, which ranks 11th in team history.

Mathews played halfback and right end, which in today's game is the flanker position. He led the Steelers in receiving for three straight seasons from 1954-'56.

In 1954, he had 44 receptions for 762 yards and six touchdowns, while in 1955 he had 42 receptions for 762 yards and six touchdowns. He had 31 receptions for 540 yards and five touchdowns in 1956.

One of the best games of his career came against the Cleveland Browns in 1954, the first time the Steelers defeated their rivals. Mathews scored four touchdowns that afternoon, including three touchdown receptions, in the 55-27 victory.

Mathews, who attended McKeesport High School in the Pittsburgh area, was one of the Steelers' early hometown heroes. And he did his hometown proud as a two-time Pro Bowl selection (1952 and 1955).

Mathews finished his playing career with the Dallas Cowboys in 1960 after he was selected by them in the expansion draft.

At Clemson, Mathews was a part of the Tigers' 1948 and 1950 teams, which both went undefeated.

The 1948 Clemson Tigers went 11-0. At the time, it was the program's first perfect season since 1903.

Mathews, who played at Clemson from 1947-'50, led the Tigers with 13 touchdowns in 1948. He also led the Tigers with 646 rushing yards and averaged a team-best 5.7 yards per carry.

Despite playing with other Clemson legends like Fred Cone and Bobby Gage, Mathews led Clemson with 728 rushing yards in 1949 and threw the football for 487 yards. He also led the team with a 6.0 yards per carry average.

An all-around player, Mathews also led Clemson in interceptions in 1947 and 1948. His five interceptions in 1948 were a single-season record at the time. He also led the team in kickoff return yards.

Mathews played a role in a lot of big wins for the Tigers. In Week 9 of the 1948 season, he scored on a 1-yard run to beat Auburn, 7-6, preserving Clemson's perfect season.

He also made an acrobatic catch for a touchdown in the Tigers' 15-14 victory over Miami in the 1951 Orange Bowl Classic. Clemson finished that season 9-0-1.

Mathews was inducted into the Clemson Athletic Hall of Fame in 1978. He was selected to the Pittsburgh Steelers Legends team in 2007, as part of the franchises 75th Anniversary Celebration.

After retiring as a player, Mathews became a football coach and a teacher. He was an assistant coach for the Washington Redskins and the Calgary Stampeders of the CFL for a short time.

He later became a teacher and resided in Marion, Penn., where he passed away on December 20, 2015 at the age of 86.

The Steelers will welcome the 2022 Hall of Honor Class on the weekend the team takes on the New Orleans Saints. The Steelers will enshrine the new class, which includes an on-field presentation during the game on Sunday, Nov. 13.

The Hall of Honor display will be a part of the Steelers Hall of Honor Museum, which is scheduled to open at Acrisure Stadium during the 2022 regular season. The Steelers Hall of Honor Museum will be located near Gate B above the team's Pro Shop. Fans will be able to visit the Steelers Hall of Honor Museum year-round after it is officially opened.