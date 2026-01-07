Clemson Stays Active in FCS Market with Key Transfer Visit

After landing five transfers in the past three days, the Clemson Tigers and defensive coordinator Tom Allen are continuing their portal heater, hosting UT-Martin transfer Keyshawn Johnson for an official visit on Wednesday, as first reported by TigerNet’s Grayson Mann.

He is rated as a three-star transfer prospect and ranks as the No. 441 overall player and the No. 54 edge rusher, according to 247Sports rankings .

NEWS: UT Martin OLB/DE Keyshawn Johnson is visiting Clemson today, he tells me and @ClemsonTigerNet.



Johnson posted 13.5 sacks in 2025 and took home OVC-South Defensive Player of the Year honors. pic.twitter.com/O409vzGn5b — Grayson Mann (@gray_mann21) January 7, 2026

If Johnson chooses the Tigers, it would be a major addition to Clemson’s defensive line, offering the position room an experienced and explosive presence off the edge who could come in and immediately compete with rising senior Jahiem Lawson for a starting spot.

With star defensive end T.J. Parker recently declaring for the 2026 NFL Draft, bolstering the position becomes a priority. While the return of Will Heldt and Lawson is encouraging, that continuity alone isn’t enough; Clemson will still need additional depth to sustain the heavy rotation the staff has long relied on.

In addition to Johnson, the Tigers have also been in contact with two other defensive ends in Florida transfer Jayden Woods — a top prospect in the portal — and Colorado’s London Merritt, who is visiting Death Valley today.

Who is Keyshawn Johnson?

Similar to Kourtney Kelly, another FCS transfer that Clemson has been heavily pursuing , Johnson had solid production through his first couple of years at the high school level, but ended his career with a killer senior year.

In his final season at the school, Johnson racked up 39 tackles , 12 for a loss and 17 sacks, yet remained unranked across all major recruiting sites and failed to draw significant FBS interest despite playing for national powerhouse St. Thomas Aquinas.

Ahead of the 2023 season, Johnson decided to commit to Grambling State, in hopes of seeking ample opportunity while trying to work his way up through the ranks of College Football. He immediately contributed as a true freshman , totaling 26 tackles, six for a loss, five sacks, and two QB hits on his way to earning FCS Freshman All-American status .

Following a successful rookie campaign, Johnson decided to make a lateral move entering his sophomore year, transferring to fellow FCS program, UT-Martin. Similar to his previous year, Johnson quickly became effective off the edge for the Skyhawks, logging 24 tackles, four for a loss , 3.5 sacks and five QB hits.

However, the best was yet to come for the game wrecker. This past season, the junior developed into one of the best defensive ends in the country, totaling 53 tackles, 20 of which were for a loss, 13.5 sacks, 10 quarterback hits, and two forced fumbles.

He wrapped up the season tied for second in tackles for loss and ranked third in sacks across the FCS. Johnson also added to his trophy case, earning consensus First-Team All-American honors and OVC-Big South Defensive Player of the Year.