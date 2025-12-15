2025 FCS Football Central All-American Team

The fourth annual FCS Football Central All-American Team is here.

This year's All-American Team features 127 players representing 59 schools across all 13 conferences.

North Dakota State leads all programs with eight selections, followed by Stephen F. Austin and Montana with six selections. Illinois State, Lehigh, Youngstown State, Montana State, Rhode Island, and Yale each have five selections.

Below are the best players from across FCS football in 2025.

2025 FCS All-American Team

First-Team Offense:

QB - Beau Brungard (Youngstown State)

QB - Cole Payton (North Dakota State)

RB - Joshua Dye (Southern Utah)

RB - Eli Gillman (Montana)

RB - L.J. Phillips Jr. (South Dakota)

WR - Jared Richardson (Penn)

WR - Bryce Lance (North Dakota State)

WR - Marquis Buchanan (Rhode Island)

WR - Josh Derry (Monmouth)

TE - Chris Corbo (Dartmouth)

OL - Seth Anderson (North Dakota)

OL - Titan Fleischmann (Montana State)

OL - Trent Fraley (North Dakota State)

OL - JT Cornelius (Monmouth)

OL - Delby Lemieux (Dartmouth)

OL - Jake Pope (Illinois State)

First-Team Defense:

DL - Andrew Zock (Mercer)

DL - Lando Brown (Southern Utah)

DL - Kaleb Proctor (Southeastern Louisiana)

DL - Joshua Stoneking (Furman)

DL - Keyshawn Johnson (UT Martin)

DL - David Hoage (West Georgia)

LB - James Conway (Fordham)

LB - A.J. Pena (Rhode Island)

LB - Theron Gaines (Tennessee Tech)

LB - Jaydon Southard (Stephen F. Austin)

LB - Tye Niekamp (Illinois State)

DB - Kaysus Kurns (Tarleton State)

DB - Abu Kamara (Yale)

DB - Caden Dowler (Montana State)

DB - Charles Demmings (Stephen F. Austin)

DB - Jarod Washington (South Carolina State)

DB - Jalen Jones (William & Mary)

First-Team Special Teams:

K - Eli Ozick (North Dakota State)

P - Jeff Yurk (Elon)

KR - Javon Ross (Bethune-Cookman)

PR - Bugs Mortimer (Stephen F. Austin)

AP - Michael Wortham (Montana)

Second-Team Offense:

QB - Taron Dickens (Western Carolina)

QB - Keali'i Ah Yat (Montana)

RB - Rodney Nelson (Monmouth)

RB - Josh Pitsenberger (Yale)

RB - Kente Edwards (Lafayette)

WR - Daniel Sobkowicz (Illinois State)

WR - Larenzo Fenner (South Dakota)

WR - Nico Brown (Yale)

WR - Samuel Gbatu Jr. (UC Davis)

TE - Nathan Levicki (Presbyterian)

OL - Michael Bennett (Yale)

OL - Langston Jones (Lehigh)

OL - Hunter Smith (Tarleton State)

OL - Erik Gray (Stephen F. Austin)

OL - Griffin Empey (North Dakota State)

OL - Gavin Ortega (Weber State)

OL - Temi Ajirotutu (Villanova)

Second-Team Defense:

DL - Lance Rucker (North Dakota)

DL - Brandon Maina (Wofford)

DL - Keenan Wilson (North Dakota State)

DL - Jacob Psyk (UC Davis)

DL - Kenneth Eiden IV (Montana State)

DL - Kahmari Brown (Elon)

DL - James Stewart (Tennessee State)

LB - Shane Hartzell (Villanova)

LB - KK Reno (Southeastern Louisiana)

LB - Rashon Myles Jr. (Abilene Christian)

LB - Malachi McNeal (North Dakota)

LB - Tyler Ochojski (Lehigh)

LB - Peyton Wing (Montana)

DB - Mikey Munn (South Dakota)

DB - Shadwel Nkuba II (Illinois State)

DB - Maximus Pulley (Wofford)

DB - Ayinde Johnson (Rhode Island)

DB - Cam Chapa (Northern Colorado)

DB - Kimal Clark (Indiana State)

DB - Jalen Mayo (Stephen F. Austin)

Second-Team Special Teams:

K - Trajan Sinatra (Idaho State)

P - Adam Watford (North Alabama)

KR - Ja'briel Mace (Villanova)

PR - Elijah Kennedy (North Carolina A&T)

AP - Kolbe Katsis (Northern Arizona)

AP - Rodney Hammond (Sacramento State)

Third-Team Offense:

QB - Chris Parson (Austin Peay)

QB - Devin Farrell (Rhode Island)

QB - DJ Williams (Southern Illinois)

RB - Luke Yoder (Lehigh)

RB - Marquis Gillis (Delaware State)

RB - Julius Davis (Montana State)

RB - Barika Kpeenu (North Dakota State)

WR - Jalen Jones (Alabama State)

WR - Kylon Harris (Stephen F. Austin)

WR - Javon Gipson (Abilene Christian)

WR - Geoffrey Jamiel (Lehigh)

WR - Max Tomczak (Youngstown State)

TE - Ryder Kurtz (Cornell)

OL - Cameron Smith (Alabama State)

OL - Desmeal Leigh (Youngstown State)

OL - Drew Wilder (Tennessee Tech)

OL - Xavier Jennings (Mercer)

OL - Quinten Christensen (South Dakota State)

OL - Cannon Panfiloff (Montana)

OL - Landon Woodard (Illinois State)

Third-Team Defense:

DL - Michael Wells (Youngstown State)

DL - Ezekiel Larry (Yale)

DL - Thomas Johnson (North Carolina Central)

DL - Jeremiah Williams (Jackson State)

DL - Paul Brott (Montana State)

DL - TJ Burke (Lehigh)

DL - Quincy Ivory (Jackson State)

LB - Rohan Davy (Rhode Island)

LB - Will Shaffer (Abilene Christian)

LB - Mikey D'Amato (Cal Poly)

LB - Erick Hunter (Morgan State)

LB - Logan Kopp (North Dakota State)

LB - Sean Allison (Drake)

DB - Jeremiah McClendon (Southern Illinois)

DB - Jaheim Ward (Eastern Kentucky)

DB - Dorian Plumley (Abilene Christian)

DB - Quentin Moten (Northern Arizona)

DB - Ty Bartrum (Harvard)

DB - Mekhai Smith (Lehigh)

DB - Christopher Jean (Central Connecticut State)

Third-Team Special Teams:

K - Nick Reed (New Hampshire)

P - James Platte (The Citadel)

KR - Brandon Hayes (Southeastern Louisiana)

PR - Drew Deck (Montana)

AP - Kylon Wilson (Youngstown State)

AP - Rashad Rochelle (Indiana State)

